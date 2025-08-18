Success for UK credit unions in Consumer Credit Awards

The awards came as Bank of England figures showed continued growth in lending and membership across the sector

Several credit unions have won recognition for their work at this year’s Consumer Credit Awards, picking up top honours in categories that reflect excellence in customer service, fair treatment, and community impact.

Now in their tenth year, the awards are chosen entirely by consumers, based on customer feedback with no judging panel involved.

This year saw over 93,000 reviews submitted across 16 categories, covering everything from credit unions and loan providers to retail finance, technology, and open banking partners.

Among this year’s winners, Enterprise Credit Union notched up a double win, being named Credit Union of the Year and Best Credit Union (North).

Acorn Community Bank was named Best Credit Union (South), while Central Credit Union won Best Credit Union Loan Provider, with Northern Community Bank highly commended in the same category. East Kilbride Credit Union received the Customer Service Champion award, and Hey Credit Union was recognised as the Treating Customers Fairly Champion, with the Money Co-op highly commended in the same category.

“With inflationary pressures still impacting household budgets, the credit industry plays a vital role in helping consumers manage their finances,” said Smart Money People CEO Jacqueline Dewey. “These awards recognise the companies and teams that have shown exceptional commitment and innovation in supporting their customers through ongoing economic uncertainty and financial challenges.”

Matt Bland, CEO of the Association of British Credit Unions, added: “Congratulations to all the credit unions recognised in this year’s Consumer Credit Awards. It’s fantastic to see so many of our members celebrated for their commitment to serving their communities with fairness, innovation and outstanding customer service.

“These awards are particularly special because they reflect the voices of real members, and the recognition is a testament to the trust and impact credit unions continue to build across the country.”

The awards came as Bank of England figures showed continued growth in both lending and total membership across the credit union sector.

Total loans to members rose significantly between the end of the 2020-21 financial year and end of 2024-25 – up 64% from £1.6bn to £2.6bn.

Total credit union membership rose 8% from 2.1 million to 2.3 million over the same period, helping total income for the sector rise 84% from £227m to £418m.

Total net liabilities of loans in arrears rose from £118m to £191m, of which over £92m is overdue for over 12 months.