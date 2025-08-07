Credit union acts on financial education and youth homelessness

Manchester CU has launched the Money Hive financial lessons platform with Doshi and donated £2,000 to Centrepoint homeless charity

Manchester Credit Union (MCU) has launched a digital financial coaching platform offering 200 lessons on saving, borrowing, budgeting and financial confidence.

Run in partnership with financial education app Doshi, the Money Hive has been embedded into MCU’s digital environment via API integration with CUApps and Incuto.

Doshi’s first API-powered rollout with a UK credit union, the platform is accessible to all of MCU’s more than 30,000 members.

“Partnering with Doshi enables us to bring accessible, digital-first financial education to our members when and where they need it,” said Ryan Young, CFO of MCU. “This initiative reflects our long-term commitment to helping members make informed financial decisions and build healthier money habits.”

Within days of the launch, hundreds of MCU members have engaged, averaging over nine lessons per user- a clear signal of demand for financial education tools that meet members in moments that matter.

This milestone also lays the foundation for a broader rollout of Doshi’s platform across credit unions and community banks in the UK, Ireland, and the USA.

“We’re proud to support MCU in becoming a pioneer in digital member engagement,” said Daniel Rose, CEO of Doshi. “This partnership proves that credit unions can move fast, stay personal, and lead on financial wellbeing.”

Meanwhile, MCU has donated nearly £2,000 from its Busy Bee Lottery scheme to help youth homelessness charity Centrepoint.

The lottery is exclusive to MCU members and combines the opportunity to support local good causes with a chance to win a monthly cash prize. Since its inception in 2023, the initiative has raised more than £32,000 for charities and community groups.

Centrepoint supports almost 14,000 young people every year by providing accommodation, teaching valuable life skills, tackling their physical and mental health issues and working with them to get them into education or employment.

Funds raised from MCU’s lottery will go towards Centrepoint’s work to get young people facing homelessness the right support when they need it most.

In Manchester, Centrepoint has been supporting 18-to-25-year-olds without a home since 2017. Its city centre drop-in service supports over 1,000 18-25-year-olds a year who are homeless or at risk of facing homelessness. At the drop in, young people can access support including housing advice and education, employment and training opportunities, as well as necessities like a hot shower, food and fresh clothing.

Centrepoint’s latest research has revealed that youth homelessness in the North West has increased by 7% between 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The charity’s community fundraising manager Lucy Goble said: “We can’t thank MCU enough for choosing Centrepoint as the latest beneficiary of the Busy Bee Lottery. Youth homelessness is rising not just in the North West but across the country, which means that the support we provide is needed more than ever.

“Donations like this mean that we can continue to reach those who need it most with the support and tools that can help them to escape homelessness for good.”

MCU CEO Mandy Wilcock said: “We strive, with the backing of our members, to support charities that have similar missions to our own. MCU has always focused on contributing to the alleviation of poverty and the economic regeneration of its communities. Recently we’ve placed an emphasis on boosting financial literacy for young people in Greater Manchester, via our Bee Smart with Money campaign.

“Centrepoint is also striving to improve the financial futures of young people – helping them to avoid homelessness and find routes into education and employment. We are delighted to be able to support them in this vital work.”