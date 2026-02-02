Scotmid names six winners of its local suppliers competition

‘We’re proud to support local suppliers and help innovative brands take the next step in their retail journey’

Six Scottish food and drink suppliers are headed for the shelves of Scotmid Co-op after winning the retailer’s Scottish Favourites competition.

Launched as part of Scottish Food & Drink September 2025, the competition is designed to “support local producers by raising their profile, opening routes into retail, and bringing innovative Scottish food and drink products to convenience shoppers”.

Scotmid says the competition, once again run in partnership with Scotland Food & Drink, “attracted a strong field of entries from producers based across Scotland, reflecting the continued strength, diversity and quality of the nation’s food and drink sector”.

Taking the theme of innovation, producers were challenged to submit products that offered something new, imaginative and distinctive.

“From retro-inspired favourites and globally influenced flavours to on-trend dairy and healthier snacking options, this year’s winning line-up highlights the breadth of ideas currently shaping the market,” said Scotmid.

The successful suppliers, their locations and winning products are:

The Gin Bothy (Angus) – Scottish Chilli Jam and Scottish Strawberry Jam

Cosmo (Midlothian) – Margherita Pizzini and BBQ Chicken Pizzini Twin Pack

Nudie Snacks (Glasgow) – Soured Cream & Chive and American BBQ Sweet Potato Chips

PK Foods / Mr Singh’s (Glasgow) – Chicken Bhuna Curry and South Indian Garlic Chicken Curry

Yester Farm Dairies (East Lothian) – Cottage Cheese and Luxury Soft Cheese

Nakey Bakey (Fife) – Mixed Berry and Strawberry Mango Fusion Granola

Each winning supplier will receive a Scotmid listing, with products expected to launch across selected stores during 2026, subject to final ranging and rollout plans.

Steven Addison, local sourcing manager at Scotmid, said: “Our Scottish Favourites competition has grown year on year and is now a recognised route to market for Scottish producers. As ever, selecting the winners was a real challenge, with a high standard of creativity and quality across the entries.

“We’re proud to support local suppliers and help innovative brands take the next step in their retail journey. This year’s winners demonstrate just how dynamic and forward-thinking the sector is, and we’re looking forward to working with them as their products launch in our stores in 2026.”

Angus Bell, from at Scotland Food & Drink, added: “Scottish Favourites continues to provide an important opportunity for ambitious producers to engage with retail and showcase their products to a wider audience. Scotmid’s commitment to local sourcing and to championing innovation plays a valuable role in supporting the growth of Scotland’s food and drink sector and Scotland Food and Drink are delighted to have partnered with Scotmid again.

“The winners combine creativity with commercial appeal. Whether reinventing familiar favourites or responding to emerging consumer demands, these businesses are helping to grow our brilliant food and drink sector in Scotland.”