Co-op Group plans 18 new stores and openings in first quarter

The Co-op Group has announced 18 openings in the first quarter of 2026, including new stores and stores re-opening following “transformative investment”.

The first opening of the year serves the new neighbourhood development of Willowbrook Park, Didcot, in Oxfordshire (pictured).

Makeovers to existing shops include a convenience store in Eastern Green, Coventry and a franchise-operated site in Ealing, London.

The member-owned retailer says its focus is on “creating stores which act as a hub locally, offering great quality and value alongside added services”.

Services include coffee, bakery, Fairtrade products, payment services, parcel collection and returns and the online home delivery of groceries. Soft plastic recycling is also available in stores.

Around 86% of the UK population now has access to the Group’s groceries online, the retailer says, through its online shop.coop.co.uk service and through strategic partners including Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

“We’re focused on creating local stores which are more than just a shop,” said operations director Kate McCrae. “They are a hub locally that contribute to local life and conveniently meet the needs of communities.

“Our stores have a focus on quality products and value for our members and customers, with a great range of deals and promotions on the items shoppers want to buy. I’m delighted to see our first new store of 2026 open in Oxfordshire, as we start 2026 with an active store opening programme to increase and enhance Co-op’s presence in high streets and communities all across the UK.”

Last month also saw the Group unveil its new Taste of Asia range, with a main course and two sides for two and, in a UK convenience retailer first, launch new own-brand GLP-1 friendly meals as part of its new Good Fuel health range offer.