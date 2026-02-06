Co-op Group appoints of Ronny Gottschlich to its board

Gottschlich has extensive experience in the retail sector, including as former CEO of Lidl UK

The Co-op Group has announced that Ronny Gottschlich will join its board as an independent non-executive director.

Gottschlich has extensive experience in the retail sector, as former CEO of Lidl UK, and across many senior leadership roles for the Schwarz Group in multiple European markets, alongside advisory work as founder of Heunadel Retail Advisory.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ronny to our board and to our Co-op,” said chair Debbie White. “Ronny brings a wealth of experience and joins us at an important time for our Co-op as we look to grow our Co-op for the future, for the benefit of our 7 million members across the UK.”

Gottschlich added: “I’m excited to be joining the Co-op, a business with genuine purpose, and for the opportunity to work with the Board and Leadership team to deliver the next stage in the strategy for growth.”