New supply chain manager for Scottish farm co-ops apex

Mikaela Linden has joined the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society (SAOS) as a supply chain project manager.

The Scottish agri-food co-op apex said Linden will help to strengthen its “expertise and capacity in supply chain collaboration and development”.

She joins the co-op from New Nutrition Business, a food and beverage consultancy, where she oversaw project management, strategy development, and stakeholder relationships within the food and drink industry, at UK and international level.

Linden will also play a marketing role at SAOS, deploying her experience in “translation innovation, market analysis, and consumer insights into engaging, easily digestable content”.

Allene Bruce, head of supply chain development, said: “We are delighted to have Mikaela join the team. She brings additional expertise to support our development work and new insights to help strengthen the way we manage and deliver projects across the supply chain. I’m confident she’ll be a valuable addition.”

Mikaela added: “I’m excited to be joining the talented team at SAOS to help with their work to develop stronger, more resilient and more sustainable food and drink supply chains.

“Having worked alongside SAOS on projects in my previous role, I was drawn to the collaborative culture and the incredibly important work that SAOS does in my adopted home country of Scotland and I’m excited to contribute to this.”

Linden is the latest new hire for SAOS, which last year hired two co-op development managers and, in 2024, appointed Rory Christie as its new chair.