SAOS hires two co-op development managers for Scottish agri-food sector

The Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society (SAOS), the umbrella body for Scotland’s agri co-op sector, has appointed two new co-op development managers.

Claire Dyce joins from SAOS member co-op Grampian Growers, while Adam Forrest worked most recently at the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN).

“We are delighted to confirm that Claire Dyce and Adam Forrest will be joining SAOS,” said Robert Logan, head of co-operative development at SAOS. “Both are well known to us with several of the team having worked with them previously, I am sure they will be a great fit for the team. Appointing the best people means we’re investing in SAOS’s future, developing and supporting our members and, in turn, the delivery of SAOS’s ambitious plans for shaping the future of farming and food.”

Dyce worked at Grampian Growers for over 10 years, most recently as new business development manager, leading on various research and development projects, and managing the co-op’s cut daffodil division. She also led the Next Generation Group and is chair of the Flowers Grown in Scotland group, as well as being the most recent winner of the SAOS Next Generation Award.

A graduate of St Mary’s University, Halifax, Canada, she completed its regarded certificate in co-operative management and joins SAOS this month. SAOS says she will “bring that wider co-op learning in addition to practical co-op business experience and project management skills”.

Dyce said: “I am thrilled to be joining SAOS and look forward to applying my experience in co-op development and project delivery, to help drive meaningful progress in Scottish agriculture through co-operation. I’m looking forward to building strong relationships to support the team and members in delivering innovative activities that generate lasting benefits for co-ops.”

Forrest, who joins in October, was Scotland Manager at the NFFN, where he led on strategy, stakeholder engagement and national representation. Prior to this, he was organics development manager at Scotland Food & Drink, successfully advocating for, and helping shape, Scotland’s new Organic Action Plan. His background is in rural and business development, with experience in policy development, industry engagement and commercial strategy.

“I’m excited to be joining SAOS,” he said. “I believe the organisation plays a unique role in helping farmers work together to innovate and thrive. Co-operation is one of the most powerful tools we have for building a fairer, more resilient rural economy so I’m looking forward to supporting co-ops that are already doing great work and helping with the groundwork for new ones to emerge and succeed.”