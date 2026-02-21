Energy Federations and co-op apexes News item United Kingdom

New CEO for Community Energy England

Matthew Vickers, who has worked at National Energy Systems Operator and at Ombudsman Services, takes over from Emma Bridge

February 21, 2026
Miles Hadfield

Matthew Vickers has been appointed CEO of Community Energy England (CEE), the apex for community-owned renewable projects.

Vickers takes up the role from this month, working alongside his predecessor Emma Bridge to ensure a smooth and effective transition.

CEE says he joins “at a pivotal moment for the UK energy system and for the role of community energy within it”.

Most recently, Vickers led the UK’s grid connections reform programme as director of connections reform at the National Energy Systems Operator (NESO), helping unlock up to £40bn per year of private investment in energy infrastructure and accelerating the deployment of clean power.

“His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening investor confidence and enabling more locally grounded energy deployment,” says CEE.

Previously, as CEO and chief ombudsman of Ombudsman Services, Matthew “helped shape fairer, more transparent energy markets and strengthen public trust during a period of significant market change”, the apex adds.

CEE says Vickers brings “deep experience at the intersection of system reform, regulation, infrastructure and community participation”, adding: “His appointment reflects the board’s ambition for CEE to play an even stronger role in shaping national energy policy, enabling local ownership models, and ensuring community energy is fully integrated into the transition to net zero.”

Emma Bridge

The board added: “We would like to thank Emma Bridge for her outstanding leadership and look forward to working with partners across government and the wider energy sector as CEE enters its next phase.”

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

