Minnesota agri co-op members approve merger

The unification of Farmward and Ag Plus co-ops will allow them to pool technical expertise and operational resources

Minnesota agri co-ops Farmward and Ag Plus are to merge organisations on 1 March after members voted to back the move.

The new co-op will operate as Farmward Cooperative, remaining at Farmward’s Morgan headquarters with John Husk remaining as CEO.

Ag Plus CEO Josh Hilbrands takes the role of senior vice president of operations.

“This unification with Ag Plus Cooperative represents an important step forward in our mission to advance farming for generations,” said Farmward president Dave Kadlec. “Together, we can provide greater operational support, while remaining rooted in the values and connections that make our communities thrive.

“Our focus will continue to be on helping growers succeed, supporting families, towns, and ensuring that the co-operative remains a trusted partner across the communities we serve.”

Ag Plus chair Eddie De Langhe said the merger will combine strengths of both co-ops to better serve growers, expand services, and remain trusted partners in their communities for generations to come.

Benefits of the merger include combining technical expertise and operational resources to support agronomic success and expanded energy needs.

The move will also expand geographical reach with more locations and services for growers across southwest Minnesota, and deliver standardised practices, coordinated operations and combined purchasing power.

Farmward offers grain handling and marketing, crop protection, crop nutrients, seed, precision agriculture, bulk feed delivery and bulk delivery of energy products including refined fuels, propane, and lubricants.

Ag Plus operates multiple divisions including agronomy, energy, convenience stores, and automotive shops.

After the unification, all locations will continue the same operations with the same teams in place, the co-ops say.