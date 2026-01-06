New Mississippi land retention specialist for Federation of Southern Co-ops

The Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund has appointed a new land retention specialist for its Mississippi Association of Cooperatives (MAC) office.

Nya-Simone Caldwell is a Louisiana native “whose work centres on dispute resolution, property-related matters, and community-centred advocacy”, says the Federation. “She is committed to supporting individuals and families as they navigate complex legal and land ownership issues with clarity, professionalism, and care.”

The Federation’s land retention work is focused on preserving “one of the Black farmers’ most significant and valuable assets”.

It warns that Black farmland ownership peaked in 1910 at 16 to 19 million acres and has decreased to less than 3 million acres today.

“The causes of the loss of rural Black land are numerous and complex,” it adds, “but none is more notable than heirs’ property.”

Today, it is estimated that over 60% of all Black-owned land is heirs’ property – and the Federation says it has spent six decades providing education and technical assistance to thousands of land heirs across the South in a bid “to reverse the trend of Black land loss and encourage land-based economic development”.

Caldwell holds a BA in political science from Howard University and earned her juris doctor from Southern University Law Center.

“Through her legal education and professional training,” says the Federation, “she developed a strong foundation in property law, conflict resolution, and practical legal analysis, which informs her disciplined, solutions-oriented approach to advocacy and supports landowners in achieving effective resolutions and moving forward with confidence.

“We look forward to the knowledge and expertise Nya-Simone brings to the Federation team as she supports rural communities across the South, including our membership of Black farmers, landowners, and co-operatives.”