Meet … Karen Scott, chief executive of Scotmid Co-op



Karen joined Scotmid 23 years ago, and was appointed CEO last year. What have been the biggest challenges so far – and what are the opportunities ahead?

How did you first hear about co-operatives?

It was probably at a very early age when the Co-op Insurance man used to come round and collect the money for the insurance policies that my mum and dad had, I took out my first Co-op endowment policy at the age of 19 which helped in later life. Co-operatives were everywhere, from shopping to insurance, and trusted by communities. I’ve always looked back fondly on those memories, so co-operatives have always felt like a reliable part of everyday life.

How did you join Scotmid? What did your journey to CEO look like?

I joined Scotmid 23 years ago as a strategic project manager. My first big project focused on the implementation of IT systems and processes for Semichem. It was a steep learning curve, but I gained invaluable leadership experience and organisational skills. Over the years, I worked in various management and senior leadership roles. I was appointed head of Semichem in 2018, progressed to chief operating officer of retail and then, in 2024, the board appointed me CEO. I appreciate the opportunities and challenges that come with leadership in the co-operative sector.

What does a typical day look like for you?

Work days begin early, and then I’m out of the front door within 15 minutes! I like to get to the office before it begins to buzz with activity, to spend a quiet moment preparing for the day ahead. I spend a lot of my time in meetings and store visits, staying connected with colleagues, customers and members. I always make time to walk the floor of our head office, to say hello and have a chat. I keep a close connection with my direct reports, making sure they have the support they need to succeed. The days are busy, but we keep a clear focus on Scotmid’s goals and how we can best serve our communities. After that I head home for a catch up on how the rest of the families day has gone, with a 19 and 21-year-old that can vary a lot … I enjoy going to Pilates or spin to unwind after a great day at work.

8 March is International Women’s Day. What achievement are you most proud of?

The achievement I’m most proud of is seeing my children grow and flourish. Balancing my career with raising my daughters has been a rewarding experience, and Scotmid has given me the flexibility to be present in their lives.

I was the first person in Scotmid to use flexible working after having my first child — a 30-hour week over four days. I’ve always had strong family support, and Scotmid allowed me to strike that family/work life balance.

Professionally, I’m proud of how far I’ve come within retail. I started as a checkout operator in Fine Fare in Hamilton, my local town and returned after eight years to manage that store. I’ve had the opportunity to develop many talented people, whose careers have also thrived. I may not have originally planned on becoming CEO, but I’ve embraced the journey and the chance to inspire others to achieve their own potential.

What are the challenges for Scotmid, and retail in general, at the moment?

Retail faces a number of challenges. The cost-of-living crisis has put pressure on many. There’s also increased competition, particularly from online retailers, and the demand for more sustainable practices is growing. For Scotmid, balancing these challenges with our co-operative values drives us to innovate. We are agile and responsive to changes in consumer needs.

What are the biggest opportunities ahead for Scotmid?

There are plenty of opportunities for Scotmid, especially as we continue to focus on digital transformation and sustainability. We are looking to expand our services, improve the customer experience, and introduce more localised products. We also continue to invest in our people and are especially proud of our Grow programme for developing and retaining future leaders. These efforts help us strengthen our co-operative model and continue to support our communities. The more we can innovate while staying true to our core values, the more we can thrive in a rapidly changing retail landscape.

Where do you see the organisation in 10 years’ time?

In 10 years, I see Scotmid as a thriving, independent co-operative society, continuing to grow and evolve while maintaining our strong sense of community and our co-operative values. We’ll celebrate 175 years of success, and we’ll be recognised for our sustainability efforts, our community initiatives, and for supporting our members in meaningful ways. We’ll also have continued to embrace new technologies and ways of working that help us stay ahead in the retail sector, while ensuring that we remain an essential part of our communities.

2025 is the International Year of Cooperatives. How do you see co-ops working to ‘build a better world’, and how is Scotmid planning to celebrate?

Co-operatives have always been at the heart of building stronger communities, and in 2025 we want to highlight how our values contribute to a better world. At Scotmid, we’re planning a range of activities, including a special reception and a garden design project that celebrates co-operation. We’ll also focus on education, helping people understand the important role co-operatives play in building resilient, sustainable communities. For us, it’s about going back to basics and reminding people of the powerful impact co-operatives have on everyday life.

