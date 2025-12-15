Lincolnshire Co-op partners with local hospital on ‘hygiene bank’

The society wants patients to have access to a regular supply of sanitary and toiletry products

Lincolnshire Co-op is working with Lincoln County Hospital to help patients have regular access to sanitary and toiletry products during their care.

The society helped set up the hospital’s Hygiene Hub in early 2025, to offer a “frequent and wide range of hygiene products” and plug a gap in the hospital’s toiletries supply.

The toiletry bank now offers things like mouthwash, conditioner, shaving products and moisturiser, where previously only simple soap and shampoo were available.

The hub was born out of necessity; five years ago, nurses at the Ashby Ward neuro-rehabilitation unit began buying toiletries out of their own money for patients who had sustained brain injuries or had neurological conditions.

In an effort to create a more stable and affordable supply of toiletries, staff nurse Laura Whitworth contacted Lincolnshire Co-op’s community team for support, and the Hygiene Hub was launched in February.

Since then, it has been supported by donations in Lincolnshire Co-op pharmacies in Skellingthorpe, Waddington, Witham St Hughes, Cherry Willingham, Nettleham and Welton. The scheme is also supported by the co-operative’s Secret Santa campaign which enables customers to donate to toiletry appeals at 43 Co-op pharmacies in the lead-up to Christmas.

The hub also provides toiletry donations to the hospital’s Stroke Unit and Lancaster Ward when Ashby Ward lacks storage space.

“Having a range of toiletries has transformed the care on our ward,” said Whitworth. “When patients are well enough, they can choose toiletries themselves and they’re always grateful for the selection we can offer them.\

“We can’t thank the local community enough for donating hygiene items to the Lincolnshire Co-op pharmacies that support us. For a lot of people toiletries are a simple gift but they have such a positive impact on our patients’ journeys.”

Ben Petts, charity manager at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, added “Thanks to our partnership with Lincolnshire Co-op and community donations, we have a reliable supply of hygiene products that help patients throughout their recovery.”