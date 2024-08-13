Lincolnshire Co-op donates thousands to hunger initiative

Lincolnshire Co-op says its Tackling Hunger campaign will see thousands of pounds worth of money and resources donated to a range of causes, all geared up to reducing food insecurity.

The society is supporting local breakfast clubs, food banks, and holidays, activities and food (HAF) projects. It is also giving out free fruit in food stores to children under 13 and working with Greater Lincolnshire Food Partnership to back services like community groceries or growing projects.

HAF projects are free holiday clubs for children in receipt of free school meals. Over 130 clubs will share £12,000 worth of vouchers from Lincolnshire Co-op this summer, enabling them to provide healthy snacks, teach kids about nutrition, and offer all who attend a healthy breakfast to start their day.

Meanwhile, 45 food banks will receive supplies from the donation points found in every Lincolnshire food store. Details of the area’s local food bank and their most wanted items are displayed alongside the collection bin, to maximise impact.

Community Champions is the retailer’s fundraising scheme; money is added to the pot when a member shops with their dividend card, colleagues organise fundraising activities, and customers can drop their spare change in collection pots.

The scheme raises money for different groups every six months, and over 200 local breakfast clubs have been selected as the current community champions.

A food bank collection point at a Lincolnshire store

With another month of fundraising to go, the running total is already at around £207,000, and it’s projected to support the clubs for three years.

The co-op’s free fruit scheme is open to all children linked to an adult member’s account, and typically runs during school holidays.

6,500 children are signed up, and by presenting their free fruit card at the till they can take an apple, banana, or orange totally free of charge.

The society has also built a strong relationship with Greater Lincolnshire Food Partnership, working within the partnership to support important projects, such as the recent Lincolnshire Food Summit, encouraging groups to come together to address topical issues.

Sam Turner, community manager at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “It’s inspiring to work alongside so many great causes and groups, all with the collective goal of ensuring that no one in our communities goes hungry.



“We’re so grateful to our amazing members, colleagues and customers that enable us to provide such high levels of support, without them none of this would be possible.”