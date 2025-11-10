Jamaican credit unions respond to Hurricane Melissa

‘Together, we will face these challenges, heal, rebuild, and grow stronger as a community and as a country’

Credit unions in Jamaica and around the world have swung into action to help those affected by Hurricane Melissa.

The catastrophic storm made landfall on 28 October as a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 185 mph, inflicting damage equivalent to 30% of the country’s GDP. Jamaica’s death toll from the hurricane currently stands at 75, with the storm triggering severe flooding as it weakened and moved on to Haiti and the Bahamas.

The hurricane destroyed homes and infrastructure, cutting electricity, water, telecom and internet services for large portions of the country.

Credit unions across Jamaica are coordinating relief efforts alongside the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU) and Cuna Caribbean, to deliver 1,000 care packages, tarpaulins and bottled water to affected communities in the hardest-hit areas.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, our hearts go to everyone who has been affected, especially our members and fellow Jamaicans,” said Karen Grant Brown, general manager at Jamaica’s Manchester Co-operative Credit Union in a social media post.

“Our motto, ‘People helping people’, is more than just a phrase,” she added. “It is the guiding principle that drives us to stand with you, support you, and help you rebuild. Whether through financial assistance, guidance, or simply being there when you need us most, MCCU is committed to walking beside you during this time of recovery.

“Together, we will face these challenges, heal, rebuild, and grow stronger as a community and as a country.”

The credit union has reopened its two branches on 30 October and is encouraging members who need support to reach out to [email protected]

Meanwhile the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU) has activated its Project Storm Break disaster relief initiative in response to the hurricane through which it will work with the CCCU Development Foundation and the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League (JCCUL) to assess the needs of credit union members and staff, providing emergency and long-term recovery support.

“This hurricane has tested our resilience, but it has also reminded us of the strength of our co-operative family,” said Denise Garfield, general manager of CCCU. “With the support of WFCU and our global credit union partners, we will recover and rebuild stronger together.”

One of the first Woccu members to respond to the appeal was Sicredi, the largest credit union system in Brazil, which contributed $10,000 to Project Storm Break to support aid recovery and reconstruction in Jamaica.

Donations can be made via this link.