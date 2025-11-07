Commsave uses Talk Money Week to highlight financial education work

With Talk Money Week 2025 under way, Northants-based credit union Commsave is celebrating the success of its financial education programme in supporting brighter financial futures.

Talk Money Week, a national campaign run by the Money and Pensions Service, encourages people to have more open conversations about their finances. This year’s theme, ‘Start the conversation’, emphasises that talking about money openly and with confidence is the first step towards financial resilience.

“Talk Money Week’s theme resonates deeply with our mission,” said Commsave CEO Matt Goulding. “We believe that financial education isn’t a one-off – it’s a journey. Starting conversations about money early, providing accessible tools, and supporting people through different life stages builds confidence and long-term financial wellbeing.”

Commsave’s Money Matters initiative, developed in partnership with Northampton Town FC Community Trust, is a free educational resource for schools. Aimed at children aged 7-16, it covers topics including earning, budgeting, banking and saving, with the goal of helping young people develop healthy financial habits from childhood.

Launched earlier this year at Moulton Primary School and Manor School in Rushden, Money Matters has already reached hundreds of primary and secondary school children across Northants.

Meanwhile, the credit union’s Commsave Educates app has a user rating of over 98% across its lessons, and offers money-management tips, tools and lessons to develop financial confidence and literacy. Recent statistics show that of the nearly 6,000 lessons undertaken to date, the two most popular learning paths are ‘Building Wealth’ and ‘Stress Less About Money’.

“Financial confidence starts with conversation and access to the right tools,” added Goulding. “Our Commsave Educates app shows that when people have clear, practical guidance available to them, they engage with it – whether they’re looking to build wealth, manage stress, or simply understand money better.”

Commsave says is now developing expanded resources for 16-21 year olds transitioning into work and further education. They have already begun engaging with this older age group through sessions with Moulton College apprentices and are scheduled to work with sixth-form students at Northampton Academy in early 2026.