IYC closing ceremony will be held at Doha summit

The ICA will hold the ceremony as a side event to the Second World Summit for Social Development

The closing ceremony of the 2025 UN International Year of Cooperatives (IYC) will take place on 4 November as a side event to the Second World Summit for Social Development, in Doha, Qatar.

Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, the ceremony will bring together heads of state, UN representatives, co-operative and mutual leaders, government officials, and international partners to celebrate the achievements of IYC2025 and to outline a roadmap for the years ahead.

Due to be adopted at the summit, the draft World Social Summit Political Declaration, which was agreed by UN member states on 9 September, mentions co-ops, with signatories pledging to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs, and support “innovative mechanisms, micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), cooperatives as well as the social and solidarity economy”.

It states: “As a core component of the social and solidarity economy, cooperatives remain firmly committed to contributing to the realisation of the UN 2030 Agenda and the SDGs across their economic, social, and environmental dimensions.”

“Co-operatives have demonstrated their power to build fairer, more resilient economies and societies,” said International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) president Ariel Guarco. “The recent draft Doha Political Declaration and the secretary general’s report both recognise this unique contribution.

“As we close IYC2025 in Doha, we look ahead with renewed energy to expand the co-operative footprint as a key accelerator to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

The ceremony will include the launch by the ICA of a special edition of the World Cooperative Monitor. The apex will also reveal its Global Strategy for 2026–2030.

The Cooperatives and Mutuals Leadership Circle (CM50), which brings together co-operative and mutual leaders from across the globe, will also hold a side event at the Summit on 3 November. It will present a roadmap to expand the co-operative model’s market share and global impact, rooted in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and beyond. CM50 will also launch a manifesto and global commitment plan.

Organisations accredited for the World Social Summit (4–6 November, Doha) can attend the IYC closing ceremony in person. The ceremony will also be broadcast live via UN Web TV.