ICA-AP holds digital storytelling and branding training in Malaysia

Asian co-op comms experts gathered in Malaysia last week to explore ways to increase the movement’s visibility using global identity standards and digital media.

Organised by the International Cooperative Alliance’s Asia and Pacific (ICA-AP) branch, the peer-to-peer knowledge-sharing and training programme focused on effective branding, communication, and digital storytelling skills.

Held under the ICA-EU Financial Framework Partnership Agreement Phase 2 (FFPA2), the programme was hosted by Malaysian sector body Angkasa in Kuala Lumpur on 5-6 February.

It goal was to help co-ops enhance their visibility, particularly in the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025.

Nineteen communication, marketing, international and public relations practitioners from ICA member organisations in the Asia-Pacific region attended the two-day event, engaging in practical exercises, interactive discussions, and expert-led sessions led by expert facilitators.

The training sessions explored ways to strengthen their cooperative brands by adopting global identity standards such as the .coop domain and Coop Marque, or by establishing a strong online presence through websites, social media, and multimedia storytelling.

Participants also looked at how to craft compelling narratives that resonate with diverse audiences, adopt emerging media platforms, and use analytics to track engagement and refine digital communication efforts.

Facilitators included communication and branding experts, such as Kristin Sinclair (Australia‘s Business Council of Co-ops and Mutuals), Sarabhi Ravichandran (Storiculture Company, India), Sanjay Verma (National Cooperative Union of India), Jay-vee Marasigan Pangan (multimedia journalist, Philippines), Norshamshida Abdul Rahman (Tourism Malaysia), and Leire Luengo Eslava (ICA).

Sessions included a Digital Footprint Challenge led by Jay-vee Marasigan Pangan, where participants assessed and refined their co-operative’s online presence. In another session by Sanjay Verma, they explored compelling narrative techniques.

Sarabhi Ravichandran’s session on emerging media platforms provided insights into the use of digital tools such as podcasts and social media videos.

ICA-AP regional director Balu Iyer moderated a panel discussion on Building a Digital-First Cooperative Brand – Not Just a Website, where panelists shared real-world success stories and practical strategies to enhance co-operative branding and digital engagement.

The programme concluded with participants developing tailored communication toolkits, integrating their learnings into actionable strategies for their co-operatives.

“We’re grateful for this well-structured training that provided us with not just tools, but also a platform to collaborate and exchange ideas,” said Bijoy Thekkedath, a participant from India.

“Storytelling is a powerful tool to connect and inspire. This training has strengthened our ability to communicate our cooperative’s impact effectively,” added Nor Lela, from Malaysia.

In his closing remarks, Iyer reinforced the need for continuous learning and collaboration. “Co-operatives have remarkable stories – let’s make sure they are heard,” he said.