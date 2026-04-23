Retail North America

Humboldt Cooperative announces record results – and name change

The co-op, part of Western Canada’s Co-operative Retailing System, shared the news at its AGM

April 23, 2026
Ciarán Daly

Saskatchewan’s Humboldt Cooperative has announced record sales and a name change at its AGM on 1 April.

The co-op operates a network of retail locations in Humboldt, where it is headquartered, and nearby Lanigan.

Its sites in the area include a supermarket, an agricultural supply centre, petrol stations, and convenience stores.

Humboldt Co-op is one of more than 150 independent co-ops in the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS) network, which share ‘Co-op’ branding and collaborate on supply chains and marketing while remaining independent. 

It is now celebrating its 90th anniversary – alongside a set of impressive results for 2025, recording CA$72m in sales and net savings of $1.34m – with nearly $1m set to return to members through dividends.

At its AGM, the co-op outlined plans for growth, including the opening of a second self-serve petrol station (known as ‘gas bars’ in Canada), a new pharmacy, and upgrades to its Lanigan grocery store.

It’s against this backdrop that the co-op has announced plans to rename itself. A proposal to rename the organisation from Humboldt Cooperative Limited to Central Saskatchewan Cooperative Limited received support from 72% of delegates at the AGM, reflecting its wider ambitions as a retail co-op with reach beyond its town of origin.

No exact date has been given for the transition, which is expected to take place over the coming weeks.

More articles by Ciarán Daly

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