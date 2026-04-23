Humboldt Cooperative announces record results – and name change

The co-op, part of Western Canada’s Co-operative Retailing System, shared the news at its AGM

Saskatchewan’s Humboldt Cooperative has announced record sales and a name change at its AGM on 1 April.

The co-op operates a network of retail locations in Humboldt, where it is headquartered, and nearby Lanigan.

Its sites in the area include a supermarket, an agricultural supply centre, petrol stations, and convenience stores.

Humboldt Co-op is one of more than 150 independent co-ops in the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS) network, which share ‘Co-op’ branding and collaborate on supply chains and marketing while remaining independent.

It is now celebrating its 90th anniversary – alongside a set of impressive results for 2025, recording CA$72m in sales and net savings of $1.34m – with nearly $1m set to return to members through dividends.

At its AGM, the co-op outlined plans for growth, including the opening of a second self-serve petrol station (known as ‘gas bars’ in Canada), a new pharmacy, and upgrades to its Lanigan grocery store.

It’s against this backdrop that the co-op has announced plans to rename itself. A proposal to rename the organisation from Humboldt Cooperative Limited to Central Saskatchewan Cooperative Limited received support from 72% of delegates at the AGM, reflecting its wider ambitions as a retail co-op with reach beyond its town of origin.

No exact date has been given for the transition, which is expected to take place over the coming weeks.