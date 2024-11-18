Green light for co-op rail service in the West Country

Go-op will run the UK’s first co-operatively run train service between Swindon, Taunton and Weston-super-Mare

The rail regulator has given the go ahead for new train services between Swindon, Taunton and Weston-super-Mare from the end of 2025.

The regulator has also set conditions on its approval to ensure the new, co-operatively owned operator has sufficient finance and rolling stock in place in good time.

Go-op, which applied for permission to run services in 2022, plans to operate return weekday and weekend services between Taunton and Weston-super-Mare, Taunton and Westbury, Taunton and Swindon, and Frome and Westbury.

It will compete with Great Western Railway (GWR), a public service operator. Go-op plans to start in December 2025 at the earliest, and must do so no later than December 2026 in order to use the capacity ORR has granted.

As part of ORR’s decision, Go-op must provide evidence to ORR of the necessary finance to start operations, fund level crossing enhancements, and that the necessary rolling stock has been secured. ORR’s decision requires Go-op to do this without delay, and no later than November 2025.

In making this decision, the regulator has weighed up the beneficial aspects of this application relating to competition and the introduction of new, better journey opportunities for passengers.

ORR has also taken into account the government’s support for the application, and decided that all these considerations be given greater weight than the anticipated very limited impact on government funds and train service performance.

Martin Jones, deputy director, access, licensing & international, said: “Our decision gives Go-op the opportunity to bring the first co-operatively owned train service and the first regional open access service in the UK. We think this novel proposal can benefit passengers across Somerset and Wiltshire.

“We will closely monitor Go-op’s progress towards meeting the financial and rolling stock requirements that are needed before it can bring the services into operation.”