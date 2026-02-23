India’s co-ops minister officially launches driver-owned Bharat Taxi

The platform is run as a multi-state co-op, with drivers joining as members, shareholders and co-owners

Bharat Taxi, a platform co-op designed as a driver-owned alternative to capital-extractive models like Uber, was launched this month in New Delhi by India’s Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

The platform is run as a multi-state co-op, with drivers, known as Sarathis, joining as members, shareholders and co-owners. Shah said the co-op will share 80% of its profits among its drivers based on kilometres travelled, while the remaining 20% will be used to build co-operative capital.

Shah compared the venture to dairy co-op giant Amul, built into a 90,000 crore (US$11bn) venture since its foundation in 946 as a response to the exploitation of small dairy farmers by traders and agents.

Run by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited (STCL) under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, with the support of institutions including the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), Amul and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, the project began with pilot tests lest year in Delhi-NCR and Rajkot, which reportedly exposed difficulties with demand generation and fare competitiveness.

In response, Bharat is focusing on busy locations such as airports, metro stations and railway hubs, positioning itself as a solution to passenger anger over dynamic pricing, by offering fixed, transparent fares.

It also offers a zero-commission model, with drivers paying a flat, daily access fee rather than a percentage of each fare. They can also buy shares in the co-op, with a minimum investment of Rs 500, entitling them to voting rights and future dividends.

Officials say the co-op model will offer drivers a stable, long-term alternative to gig work, promising access to health insurance, accident cover and retirement savings.

So far, Bharat has 400,000 drivers and is operating more than 10,000 rides a day, with the goal of nationwide expansion by the end of the decade.

“In three years, Bharat Taxi will be rolled out across the country,” said Shah at the launch. “n the coming years it will grow across the country and benefit taxi drivers.”

He stressed that the “government is not entering the taxi sector – this is a co-operative initiative”, which will work for the welfare of its drivers.