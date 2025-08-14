Great Lakes Credit Union collects 10,000 supply items for local schools

Items such as workbooks, pens and backpacks were donated in northern Illinois via GLCU branches

Great Lakes Credit Union (GLCU), in northern Illinois, has completed a donation drive for schools in its area, collecting more than 10,000 supply items via its 21 branches.

The US credit union’s Fill the boat ’til it can’t float campaign saw items donated and delivered to 19 schools by branch managers and team members.

Donors also posted items to GLCU’s HQ or gave digitally via Amazon. Donations included workbooks, paper, crayons, marker pens, highlighters, pencils, pocket folders and backpacks.

“Providing students with the tools and resources they need to succeed is a key part of GLCU’s mission of banking for a greater good,” said CEO and president Steve Bugg.

“From school supply drives to scholarships, we’re proud to empower students, no matter where they might be on their educational journeys.”

GLCU was founded in 1938 and today holds more than US$1.4bn in assets, serving 115,000 members in Chicagoland and surrounding areas. Alongside banking services, GLCU delivers educational activities, volunteerism and community partnerships, as well as financial education and counselling through its charitable arm, the GLCU Foundation for Financial Empowerment.

In recent years, GLCU has expanded its reach by merging with other credit unions, an ongoing trend for the sector in the US and other countries.

Last June, GLCU merged with Encurage Financial Network Credit Union (EFNCU), bringing in 14,000 members and over $200m in assets. Then, at the start of this year, it merged with Chicago Municipal Employees Credit Union (CMECU), which brought $59m in assets, three Chicago locations, and more than 11,000 members.

GCLU says that these partnerships have allowed it to grow its membership base, as well as its products, services, and community giveback efforts.