Gerry McDonogh elected chair of Co-operative Housing Ireland

Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) has elected Gerry McDonogh as its board chair, replacing outgoing chair Pearse O’Shiel.

A chartered accountant with extensive experience in finance and governance, McDonogh has been a member of CHI’s board for the past two years and has also served on the board of Douglas Credit Union.

In his new role he will work with CHI to help it deliver continue its mission to “deliver high-quality, affordable housing and strengthen communities across Ireland”.

CHI’s board includes seven elected member tenants, which, it says, “ensures resident voices are at the heart of our decision-making.”

In addition to McDonogh appointment as chair, CHI welcomed three new board members, Caitriona de Burca, Kevin Byrne, and Brian Savage, adding that their skills and perspectives would further strengthen its governance.

“Under Pearse’s stewardship, we have continued to grow and innovate, always with the goal of meeting the housing needs of our members,” said CHI.

The organisation also thanked outgoing board members – Nuala Savage, Derek Maher, Ken Burke, Michael Heaney, Regina Coakley, and Marianne Ward O’Leary – for their years of service. “Their commitment and expertise have been instrumental in shaping CHI’s progress to date,” it said.

“Thank you for your continued support as we embark on this exciting new chapter together. We look forward to working with Gerry and our entire board to keep growing Ireland’s co-operative housing movement, guided by our shared values of community, collaboration, and mutual respect,” it concluded.

Set up in 1973 to support the growing housing co-operative movement that emerged in the late 1960s and 1970s, CHI is an approved housing body. It provides 5,500 homes to low-income households and has supported owner-occupier housing co-ops which deliver 3,000 affordable homes.