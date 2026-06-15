Co-op Group launches mystery bag scheme in bid to cut food waste 

Each £3 bag will contain a ‘mystery’ mix of six to eight different fruits and vegetables

The Co-op Group has announced a new partnership with Deliveroo to offer bargain fruit and veg bags to customers while cutting its food waste.

According to the retailer, its £3 Second Chance Saver Bags will enable customers to order affordable fruit and vegetables directly to their home all while helping its stores cut food waste.

Each bag will contain a ‘mystery’ mix of six to eight different fruits and vegetables, with a ‘potential maximum original value’ of around £32. For example, a bag could include products from the retailer’s Irresistible range, such as tomatoes, strawberries, broccoli, and potatoes; as well as Fairtrade bananas and its Sweet and Crunchy Salad.

Initially, the saver bags are available on a trial basis at a select number of stores across the country, via Deliveroo. If the trial is a success, the Group plans to roll out the scheme to other stores in the UK.

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“Saving money, eating healthily and reducing food waste are all important matters to our member owners,” said retail director Kate McCrae, “and our Second Chance Saver Bags will help shoppers to do all three with ease.

“We’re extremely proud to be pioneering this new initiative exclusively with Deliveroo and look forward to seeing the response from our members and customers that shop with us through the platform.”

Suzy McClintock, VP consumer and new verticals at Deliveroo, added: “At Deliveroo, we’re always looking for innovative ways to offer our customers great value on quality products and Co-op’s Second Chance Saver Bags do just that while also actively reducing food waste.”

The Group says the initiative is part of its wider effort to halve its food waste by 2030. This includes redistributing surplus food through community and charity partners as well as through sites like Caboodle.