Co-op Group lead takes 50 mile trek of Lake District stores

Dan Sharples took the three-day trek to prepare for a fundraising trek through Morocco’s Saghro mountains

Dan Sharples, democratic services and engagement lead at the Co-op Group, took a hike round every Co-op food store in the Lake District over the weekend.

The 50 mile cross-country hike saw Sharples visit Langdale Co-operative Society, Coniston Co-operative Society, and Co-op food retail stores in Hawkshead, Ambleside, Grasmere, Bowness and Coniston. The walk was planned for three days, taking in the Helvellyn mountain range.

However, Sharples’ Cumbrian hike was merely a warmup for a more ambitious five-day trek through Morocco’s Saghro mountains later this year. Any money raised through sponsorship for the two walks will aid the Co-op’s partnership with Barnardo’s.

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This partnership aims to raise a total of £7m in order to support one million young people across Britain; last year, the Co-op reported it had raised £6.5m since the start of the partnership in 2023.

“Barnardo’s is the Co-op Group’s charity partner, but it’s a cause that has always meant a lot to my family,” said Sharples before starting his trek.

“My dad grew up in the care system and was fortunate enough to be placed in a Barnardo’s care home – he is still grateful to them, to this day. Whenever he can, he will raise money for Barnardo’s. He even ran up Snowdon for his 60th birthday.

“He always inspires me to go even further for this amazing charity, and he will join me for a 15 mile leg of the Lake District challenge.”

You can support Dan Sharples’ fundraising efforts via his JustGiving page