Treasury minister announces co-op champion at UK Congress

It is hoped the new role will help to raise the profile of the sector and represent its interests across government

The UK’s co-op movement met for its annual Co-op Congress in Birmingham over the weekend, with economic secretary to the Treasury Rachel Blake announcing a new champion for the sector.

It is hoped the new role will help to raise the profile of the sector and represent its interests across government.

Blake told delegates at the Co-operatives UK event: “We want to see the co-operative and mutual sector grow and thrive.

“We are committed to unlocking the full potential of the sector to support inclusive growth across the UK economy. This has been a priority from the beginning … We are making real progress.”

Blake, a Labour/Co-op MP, opened her speech by reiterating the government’s pledge to double the size of the UK co-operative economy, pointing to actions such as reforms of building society and credit union law, and the upcoming Law Commission review, and a review of the regulatory landscape.

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Co-op Group chair Debbie White is to take over leadership of the government’s mutuals council, added Blake. “In its first year it has proven its value, bringing the sector together with government.”

The call for evidence on the sector closed earlier this year, said Blake, and “response from across the co-op movement has been especially valuable. This is not just a consultation, it is a catalyst.”

Following Blake to the stage, Co-operatives UK CEO Rose Marley said the champion, still to be selected, will work across all government departments and help the movement to “tell our story more effectively”.

In a government release, Blair McDougall, minister for small usiness & economic transformation, said: “Co‑operatives and mutuals have a vital role to play in our Small Business Plan, rebuilding pride in place in the UK and supporting workers and communities.

“By appointing a co‑operatives and mutuals champion, we will shine a light on this model, breaking down barriers to businesses, and back our ambition to double the size of the sector.”

The two-day Co-op Congress brought wide-ranging discussion of the co-op movement, including a look at ways to grow the care and community energy sectors, debate on how co-ops fit into the place-based agenda, and the National Youth Summit. Full reports to follow in Co-op News.