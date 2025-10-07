Retail News item Africa

French retail group Coopérative U to open stores in Rwanda

The co-op, owned by independent French supermarkets, has partnered with real estate developer Group Duval

October 7, 2025
Anca Voinea

French retail group Coopérative U is expanding into Rwanda as part of a strategic partnership with real estate developer Groupe Duval.

Coopérative U, a co-operative of independent hypermarkets and supermarkets in France, will be opening a U Express store in Kigali’s Inzovu Mall, which is owned by Duval Group. Covering 27 000 m², Inzovu Mall is Rwanda’s largest shopping centre.

The store will be the first of 11 U stores due to be open in Rwanda over the next five years, generating around 500 jobs. The two businesses have also pledged to work with local suppliers and producers.

Coopérative U is already active in 10 other African markets.

“This partnership with the Duval Group is an important new step in the strong development of our co-operative, including exports,” said Dominique Schelcher, chair and CEO of Coopérative U. “With the arrival of Magasins U in Rwanda, consumers will be able to benefit from our commercial promise: quality products at affordable prices.”

Duval CEO Louis-Victor Duval added: “Inzovu Mall exemplifies our vision: to do business with and for the region, creating shared value. Through this partnership and the upcoming opening of the U brand in Rwanda, we aim to offer customers easier access to quality products, support the development of local talent, and actively contribute to the country’s growth dynamic.”

Coopérative U is owned by 1,200 independent supermarkets and hypermarkets operating under brands such as Hyper U, Super U, U Express, and Utile. Owned and manager independently, the stores access operational support, shared marketing and collective buying through the co-op. It operates 1,800 stores in total, with 600 stores run under partnerships or as subsidiaries.

Anca Voinea

Anca focuses on international news – and with French, Spanish and Romanian languages under her belt, this is an important area of growth for the news.

More articles by Anca Voinea

Related articles

Energy

Co-op Group signs new wind deal as CEO attacks Tory climate policy

October 7, 2025
Miles Hadfield

The Co-op Group has announced a seven-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to use energy generated from…

Retail

East of England wins big at the Retail Industry Awards

October 6, 2025
Rebecca Harvey

The retailer won awards recognising its community support efforts and its use of AI tech to…

Community business

Rural co-op network works to drive community ownership

October 3, 2025
Susan Press

Updates on the Co-operative Retail Society Network, a development partnership between retail societies and Plunkett UK