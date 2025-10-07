French retail group Coopérative U to open stores in Rwanda

French retail group Coopérative U is expanding into Rwanda as part of a strategic partnership with real estate developer Groupe Duval.

Coopérative U, a co-operative of independent hypermarkets and supermarkets in France, will be opening a U Express store in Kigali’s Inzovu Mall, which is owned by Duval Group. Covering 27 000 m², Inzovu Mall is Rwanda’s largest shopping centre.

The store will be the first of 11 U stores due to be open in Rwanda over the next five years, generating around 500 jobs. The two businesses have also pledged to work with local suppliers and producers.

Coopérative U is already active in 10 other African markets.

“This partnership with the Duval Group is an important new step in the strong development of our co-operative, including exports,” said Dominique Schelcher, chair and CEO of Coopérative U. “With the arrival of Magasins U in Rwanda, consumers will be able to benefit from our commercial promise: quality products at affordable prices.”

Duval CEO Louis-Victor Duval added: “Inzovu Mall exemplifies our vision: to do business with and for the region, creating shared value. Through this partnership and the upcoming opening of the U brand in Rwanda, we aim to offer customers easier access to quality products, support the development of local talent, and actively contribute to the country’s growth dynamic.”

Coopérative U is owned by 1,200 independent supermarkets and hypermarkets operating under brands such as Hyper U, Super U, U Express, and Utile. Owned and manager independently, the stores access operational support, shared marketing and collective buying through the co-op. It operates 1,800 stores in total, with 600 stores run under partnerships or as subsidiaries.