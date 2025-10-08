Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues score twice at People in Retail Awards

Staff won in the executive leader and rising spark categories, alongside an employee of the year commendation

Colleagues at Lincolnshire Co-op are celebrating after winning in two categories at the People in Retail Awards.

The awards, presented at the London Marriott Hotel, celebrate individuals making a significant impact in retail operations.

Lincolnshire’s chief transformation officer, Andy Warman, was named Executive Leader of the Year after being recognised for his supported for the society’s key strategic projects.

Andy joined the co-op in 2023 as head of strategy and transformation. Since then, he’s co-created the society’s Purpose Beyond Profit 2030 strategy, developed a programme plan to support 30 projects and introduced a project management office.

Colleagues describe Andy as an “inspirational leader who is generous with his time when sharing his knowledge and expertise” and is “a champion for Lincolnshire Co-op’s purpose and strategy”.

In recognition of his significant contributions in supporting the society’s transformational journey, he was promoted to chief transformation officer in June.

“It’s a privilege to be recognised in a category among so many talented executives who are making a difference,” he said.

“Seeing nominations from Lincolnshire Co-op highlights the extraordinary dedication within our society and it’s a testament to the incredible people I have the honour of working with every day.”

Erika Stainton, Lincolnshire’s careers development lead, was awarded Rising Spark for her active role in transforming apprenticeships across the business.

Apprenticeships have significantly evolved since Erika’s enrolment, with uptake increasing by 20%. She’s strengthened line manager confidence, directly worked with apprentices between onboarding to completion and built relationships with training providers.

“I joined the business in November 2024,” she said, “so to not only be nominated but to have won this award is a massive shock.

“I’m extremely grateful for my wonderful colleagues who have supported me throughout my time at Lincolnshire Co-op so far; I love working with our apprentices and this recognition is hugely appreciated.”

Bob Blake, funeral operative at Lincolnshire’s Tritton Road Funeral Home in Lincoln, was highly commended in the Employee of the Year category.

During a funeral, Bob went above and beyond to support a bereaved family, enabling them all to mourn in a way that was meaningful to them.

Bob said: “To be highly commended in the Employee of the Year category is exceptional to say the least, and I couldn’t be prouder of myself.

“This was a fantastic night with a great group of colleagues, and it was incredible to share a room with such inspiring people.”

Karen Bennett, Lincolnshire’s chief people officer, said: “We’ve had a fantastic evening celebrating our amazing award winners and brilliant nominees who all go above and beyond to deliver our purpose.

“Andy is an exceptional leader, Erika truly is a shining star, and we’re so proud of Bob for his commendation. Their recognition couldn’t be more deserved.”