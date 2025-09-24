Lincolnshire Co-op refreshes 31 sites after £4m investment

The long-term plan will see work done at around 40 trading outlets each year with approximately £5m being invested annually

Lincolnshire Co-op has updated members on progress of its cyclical refresh programme, which launched a year ago.

So far, over £4m has been invested into 31 outlets across food, funeral, pharmacy and post offices. The long-term plan will see work done at around 40 trading outlets each year with approximately £5m being invested annually.

Cyclical refreshes, major refits including replacing equipment like fridges and shelving, will take place in each trading site location every 12 years, the society adds.

Mid-cycle refreshes, which have a more cosmetic focus including repainting, will happen every six years to keep outlets revitalised.

The co-op’s Carlton Centre Food Store and Post Office in Lincoln (pictured) is one of 15 food and eight post office outlets to have undergone a cyclical refresh, with £524,000 being invested overall.

Food store manager Kieran Smalley said: “Our customers are loving their refreshed local food store and we’ve had lots of positive feedback about our new range of services and products.

“The team is so happy with the transformation and it’s gone above our expectations – we’re excited to continue making life better in our communities.”

Lincolnshire says the refreshes will help it deliver “high-quality services by strengthening customer satisfaction and loyalty with modernised outlets”.

Community needs have also been reviewed, with services and product selections chosen to suit the locations of trading outlets. This includes Cook frozen meals and puddings, Tango Ice Blast and Costa Coffee Express machines and gifting ranges.

Refreshes have also taken place in five of the society’s pharmacies and two funeral homes. And the Louth Travel branch has undergone a major refit – the first of the society’s 13 travel agencies to receive a revitalised look.

“Our cyclical refresh programme has ensured we bring the best of our format thinking, latest products, and service for our local communities – we’ve changed the way we work to deliver this plan,” said chief operating officer Steve Leach.

“Feedback from colleagues and customers has been excellent and we continue to incorporate their feedback to make sure each refresh is better than the last and we focus on delivering continuous improvement.”