Federation of Southern Co-ops sets out shutdown support measures

It called farmers ‘first responders’ who ‘continue to feed our people, often without policy support or investment’

With the US federal shutdown entering its second month, the Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund has set out its effort to support people suffering food insecurity.

The shutdown, which began on 1 October, has affected food stamp payments issued through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Snap) benefits. This month, the Trump administration said claimants will be given half their normal monthly allotment, taken from emergency funding.

The Federation has pointed to the ”urgency” of the situation and its impact on programmes like SNAP, “which millions depend on for food access”, and says it has “built infrastructure to address crises like this”.

It added:“For nearly six decades, our mission has been to be a catalyst for the development of self-supporting communities through co-operative economic development, land retention, and advocacy. We remain committed to protecting Black landownership and ensuring our member farmers, landowners, and co-ops have the resources they need to survive and sustain our communities when systems fail.

“Family farmers, especially small to mid-sized farms and particularly farmers of color, including Black producers, have been left out of decisions and investments, isolated from markets, and disenfranchised from the resources they are owed. That neglect is a root cause of today’s food and pricing crisis.”

Related: US credit unions deliver shutdown relief as federal workers miss pay

The Federation called farmers “first responders”, who “continue to feed our people, often without the policy support or investment their work deserves”.

Highlighting the impact of food insecurity on communities, furloughed government employees and families in need, it said: “We are in active discussions with our partners, including Feeding America and regional food banks, to connect Black farmers directly with food distribution systems and bridge the gap between producers and those they serve.”

It added that its is “doubling down” on support in its focus areas: co-operative economic development, land retention, and advocacy, with an emphasis on expanding market access, capital access, and emergency assistance “so farmers can keep producing and families can keep eating”.

The Federation said it is using its Revolving Loan Fund and Regional Marketing System to help Black farmers and co-ops secure financing, strengthen operations, increase visibility and build long-term economic stability.