Cwmpas awarded Welsh government’s digital inclusion contract

Co-operative development agency Cwmpas, in partnership with Good Things Foundation, has been awarded the contract by the Welsh government to deliver the Digital Inclusion Wales programme.

Cwmpas says it will “help to drive forward the next era of digital inclusion in Wales, delivering a nationally coordinated, bilingual programme of activity”.

This will include developing a national digital inclusion advice and support service and mapping digital inclusion provision across Wales to strengthen collaboration and “ensure no one is left behind”.

Digital inclusion is recognised as a key priority across Wales, underpinning the devolved government’s ambitions outlined in the Digital Strategy for Wales and the Well-being of Future Generations Act.

Cwmpas says it is “committed to making sure no one is left behind when it comes to digital technology, ensuring that everyone, regardless of age, background, or personal circumstances, can access and benefit from digital technology”.

It adds that the new programme will target three key areas:

A national advice service working to regional and thematic strategies will support public, private and third sector organisations to embed digital inclusion into their operations.

An extensive mapping exercise will be undertaken, identifying the support, interventions, and funding available for digital inclusion both within Wales and across the UK, particularly those resources that benefit Welsh communities.

The formation of a collaborative partnership, bringing together public, private and third sector organisations who are actively involved in shaping digital inclusion policy. This alliance will work together to share expertise, showcase best practice, and develop innovative approaches to overcoming barriers to meeting Minimum Digital Living Standards (MDLS).

“We’re really pleased and proud that Cwmpas, together with our partners Good Things Foundation, has been awarded the contract by the Welsh government to lead the new Digital Inclusion Wales programme,” said CEO Bethan Webber.

“Enabling digital access is essential in supporting people’s wellbeing and enhancing opportunities in today’s world. Through the new digital inclusion programme, we will build upon the achievements of the recently concluded Digital Communities Wales programme, working to ensure that everyone in Wales has the opportunity to benefit from the digital world.

“After more than a decade of dedicated work in this area, we are eager to collaborate across sectors to empower individuals and communities, increase digital confidence, and create a meaningful, lasting impact for the future of Wales.”

Jane Hutt, cabinet secretary for social justice, added: “Wales has led the way on digital inclusion for over a decade, and this new Digital Inclusion Wales programme will build on that strong foundation.

“Our ambition for the Minimum Digital Living Standard (MDLS) recognises that digital inclusion is more than personal use of the internet. People need the right devices, connectivity, and basic skills to take part fully in modern life. Digital exclusion is often linked to wider inequalities, and we are committed to ensuring everyone can benefit from digital technology if they choose to.

“I’m pleased to be awarding this contract to Cwmpas and Good Things Foundation, whose expertise and track record will be invaluable in delivering this vital programme for communities across Wales.”