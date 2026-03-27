Ethiopia’s potato co-operatives rebuild and recover

The crop is a vital staple but disruption to production from the pandemic and the 2020 civil war sparked famine

A research conference in Addis Ababa has outlined how co-ops in Ethiopia’s potato industry are recovering following conflict in the Tigray region.

Following the outbreak of civil war in 2020, Ethiopia’s agricultural sector faced major disruption, leading to food insecurity and famine affecting millions.

In the face of conflict and chaos, rural potato co-ops suffered, with their produce left to rot as markets collapsed and transport routes were cut off. However, they also played a critical role in feeding rural populations and sustaining the economy.

Despite these pressures, agricultural co-ops have stayed resilient since the conflict ended in 2022. This month, a conference at the Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research (EIAR) explored how the country’s potato co-operatives are not only recovering, but flourishing.

According to PotatoPro, the workshop hosted a wide range of participants from across the potato industry, including co-operatives. One farmer from Tigray, Keshi Gebretsadik, shared the story of the Shewit Seed Multiplication Cooperative. Founded in 1999 with 13 members, the co-op grew over the decades that followed thanks to regional agricultural institutions and microfinance services.

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When the war broke out, the co-op faced some major issues. “During the war and the Covid-19 pandemic, potatoes became a primary source of food,” Keshi said. But things did not run smoothly. “We lost our tractor, and we were forced to discard more than 1000 quintals [of potatoes] that could not reach the market.”

Following the conflict, Shewit was able to secure financing of ETB2.4m (US$15,254; £11,654) via a partnership with the SNV Netherlands Development Organisation. The co-op was able to use a portion of these funds to restore its operations and introduce higher-quality seed potatoes. Thanks to this, the co-op has now been able to expand to 54 members.

Similar stories are unfolding elsewhere in Ethiopia. Daniel Gomesha Goha, chair of the Dambo Ticha GMO Seed Potato Producers Cooperative Association, shared how his co-op has grown from 30 to 100 members and taken advantage of improved seed and training to ‘significantly’ increase yields. The co-op also distributes seed potatoes to households that are unable to farm, with plans to expand this scheme to every household in the area.

While challenges remain – from rebuilding infrastructure to ensuring stable market access – the progress outlined at EIAR points to a sector regaining its footing. For Ethiopia’s potato co-ops, recovery is not just about returning to pre-war conditions, but building a more resilient, inclusive system that can better withstand future shocks.

Image of potatoes at a market in Tigray: Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty