Emerging credit union leaders gather in Sydney for global summit

More than 165 emerging co-operative finance professionals from 27 countries gathered yesterday (19 August) for the inaugural Wycup & Coba Emerging Leaders Summit.

Wycup (World’s Young Credit Union Professionals) co-hosted the event with Australia’s Coba (Customer-Owned Banking Association) to launch the 2026 World Credit Union Conference (WCUC).

The event opened with networking and facilitated icebreaker activities, followed by discussion of what it means to lead in today’s rapidly evolving financial services landscape through interactive sessions on leadership journeys, innovation, career development and the power of global collaboration.

Featured speakers included:

Michael Lawrence, Coba CEO and chair of the World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu);

Paul Treinen, Woccu president & CEO;

Jonathan Roberts, vice ptesident of strategy at the USA’s Together Credit Union;

Miranda Flury, president of Hawkeye Strategies;

Nick May, CEO of Australia’s Police Credit Union;

Dorwin Manzano, corporate secretary of the University of Trinidad and Tobago and program facilitator for the Caribbean Development Education Program (CaribDE);

Kassandra Schroeder, director of Wycup and Global DE Programs at the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU), and

Mike Reuter, WFCU president.

“It is truly an international partnership and gives us a unique advantage and opportunity,” said Lawrence. “It enables you to look beyond your own borders, to share common challenges and to bring world-class insights back home.

“We all know that when you get back into the office, you are focused on the task at hand, so make the most of this opportunity.”

The summit marked a Wycup‘s 25th annivesary. Since its inception, Wycup has connected hundreds of emerging professionals through scholarships, leadership development and international collaboration, creating a worldwide network committed to advancing cooperative finance.

Dorwin Manzano, a 2004 WYCUP scholar, said: “Wycup has exposed me to so many things. The sessions, the networking and the challenges of presenting ideas have all helped prepare me as a leader. One of the things I’ve been able to influence is encouraging our board to consider young people in every decision we make — whether it’s related to products, services or other initiatives.”

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The day continued with a Connection and Intention Workshop, where participants reflected on how to make the most of their conference experience while building meaningful relationships with peers from around the world.

The World Credit Union Conference continues till Wednesday with keynote speakers, educational breakout sessions and networking opportunities, alongside signature events such as the Global Women’s Leadership Network (GWLN) Lunch & Learn, the Global DE Social celebrating credit union development educators across the global movement, and the WFCU’s signature UnWind Event at the iconic Sydney Opera House.