Doubling the size – hit, miss or maybe?

Having started out my career in the music business, I always know when there’s a buzz on something – and it normally indicates whether it’s gonna be a hit, miss or maybe.

The event buzz started a few months ago – a cautious heads-up from the Co-op Party. Then a few murmurs. Then the buzz became palpable. And by the time the Downing Street letter-headed invites landed, excitement really started to build.

With just 100 places going for the whole of the co-operative and mutuals sector – that’s 9,000 organisations and 14 million members – this Downing Street Reception was always going to be a sought-after invitation. It was an almost impossible task deciding who could attend and inevitably, many important voices couldn’t attend. But you know why it was so sought after? Because it’s been so long – too long – since the committed co-operative, mutual and social enterprise hardcore have had the opportunity to step into those corridors of power. It felt important.

But what’s really important is what happens next. As Shirine Khoury-Haq rightly said on behalf of the Mutuals Council – we now have a genuine window of opportunity. It is one we can’t afford to miss.

Into Number 10

So, what went on behind the famous black door?

Well, the setting was the iconic garden, the tone was excitable and Johnny Reynolds was on point as always. Johnny restated the government’s pledge to double the size of the co-operative and mutual sector. Not vague encouragement, but a proper commitment. He was joined by Gareth Thomas and Emma Reynolds, both giving positive signals about the role co-operatives and mutuals can play in shaping a fairer, more resilient economy.

Shaun Fensom (centre) of Cooperative Network Infrastructure with Jonathan Reynolds (left)

They weren’t just making promises either. The Call for Evidence on Co-operatives and Mutuals is now live – a genuine attempt to understand what’s needed to help more organisations start, scale and transition to the co-operative and mutual model – all recognising the social economy as essential to unlocking inclusive economic growth.

Kevin Parry added weight to Shirine’s points, backing the call for real policy change and long-term vision.

Building for impact

So to the all-important question then: doubling the size of the co-operative and mutual sector – is it gonna be a hit, miss or maybe?

Well, I’d have to call out two sure-fire hits already in play and represented at the reception. First, Carbon Co-op – a shining example of how community-led retrofitting is helping us decarbonise homes and put people in control.

Carbon Coop had a showcase at the reception

Then there’s Co-operative Network Infrastructure – trailblazing the way we own and manage digital infrastructure. This isn’t just broadband. It’s about co-operative ownership of the underlying tech and data that our entire economy increasingly depends on. Not having that in community hands is a risk the UK can’t afford to take.

These two are already doing what the government says it wants: solving national problems through local, democratic ownership. That’s what makes co-ops different. And that’s why we need to scale what works.

So yes, I’d say there’s every chance of a hit, but only if we all lean in now. That means every co-operative, every mutual, every social enterprise and supporter getting involved in this Call for Evidence. Sharing what works, and what needs to change. Making the case, once again, for a better way of doing business.

We were proud to represent our members at this event – and now we want to make sure the whole movement’s voice is heard. We know co-operatives deliver for communities; for the economy; for the future. Now we’ve been invited in, let’s make sure we don’t just show up. Let’s lead.