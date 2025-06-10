Co-op and mutual leaders attend Downing Street reception

Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to growing the sector and launched a call for evidence on co-ops and mutuals

A reception for co-operatives and mutuals was held at at 10 Downing Street yesterday (8 June) for a reception where ministers outlined their plans for growth.

The event was attended by sector leaders including Co-operatives UK CEO Rose Marley, Co-op Group CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq, Association of British Credit Unions CEO Matt Bland, Employee Ownership Association (EOA) CEO James de le Vingne, Scottish Agricultural Association Society CEO Tim Bailey, Building Societies Association CEO Robin Fieth, David Alcock of Anthony Collins Soclicitors and Mutuo CEO Peter Hunt.

It was hosted by the business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, services, small business and export minister Gareth Thomas and economic secretary Emma Reynolds, who reaffirmed the government’s manifesto pledge to double the size of the co-operative and mutual sector.

Ministers updated the sector representative on the new Business Growth Service and the launch of a call for evidence on co-operatives and mutuals. While financial mutuals will not be within the scope of the call for evidence, ministers recognised their importance and confirmed that the government is actively exploring opportunities to support business growth at all stages – including for co-operatives starting, scaling, or converting from other models.

“This announcement comes at a pivotal time,” said Co-operatives UK, “with 2025 designated by the United Nations as the International Year of the Co-operative, providing added momentum for sector-wide advocacy and reform.

“Co-operatives UK will be encouraging members to contribute their knowledge and experience to the call for evidence to help co-operatives and mutuals play a bigger role in government’s Plan for Change, which seeks to grow the economy, put more money in people’s pockets, and usher in a decade of national renewal.”

From EOA, James de le Vingne said: “It was encouraging to see government reaffirm its support for doubling the size of the mutual economy – and with it, recognition that diverse business models are essential to resilient and sustained economic growth.

“Employee ownership is a vital part of that – a model that puts people at the heart of business success. Across the UK, EO businesses are showing how growth can be more resilient, more inclusive, and more meaningful when it’s people powered.

“There’s a lot already working. More than 440 businesses have transitioned to EO since Labour came into power. This progress continues to be made through real partnership between Government and the expanding EO community.

“But to fully realise the potential, we’ll need more than policy tweaks – we’ll need bold ideas, long-term commitment, and leadership across the board.

“The call for evidence announced today creates the space for all EO business to contribute to how this partnership evolves over the rest of this parliament.”

From Abcul, Matt Bland said: “I was delighted to have the honour of representing the credit union sector at this important event. To be invited to Number 10 for an event celebrating co-operatives and mutuals demonstrates the government’s commitment to the crucial role of our sector.

“The government’s commitment to doubling the size of the co-operative and mutual economy, as well as the financial inclusion strategy also under development, represent significant opportunities for credit unions to expand and play a bigger role in British society. Abcul looks forward to working closely with credit unions and government to build a fairer, more inclusive financial system and a stronger co-operative economy for the future.”