Desjardins posts surplus of $3.8bn and increases member divi

The Canadian financial co-op highlighted growth, community investment and housing in its annual results

Desjardins Group, the Quebec-based financial co-op, has reported increased earnings and higher member returns in its 2025 results – as well as growth across its banking, insurance, and wealth management operations.

The Lévis-based organisation announced surplus earnings before member dividends of CA$3.81bn for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 13.6% over 2024. The co-operative also raised its provision for member dividends to CA$505m, up 15.6% year-on-year.

President and CEO Denis Dubois attributed this to “the strength of the co-operative model’, stating that Desjardins’ growth enables it to generate ‘tangible benefits for people and communities”.

“The results we are announcing today are driven by the trust of more than 10 million members and clients across Canada,” he said. “The more Desjardins grows, the more we generate tangible benefits for people and communities. This performance gives us the means to continue investing where it counts, for economic and social development across the country.”

Denis Dubois

Desjardins noted its performance was driven by growth in its personal and business services segment, supported by higher net interest income linked to business expansion. Wealth management and life and health insurance activities were also contributing factors, while property and casualty insurance performance remained stable.

Alongside its financial performance, Desjardins highlighted its social impact, stating that in 2025, it returned $133m through sponsorships, donations and scholarships.

Its GoodSpark Fund has supported nearly 1,000 projects since 2017, representing commitments of $228m across Quebec and Ontario in sectors like health, education, entrepreneurship, and environmental initiatives.

The co-op also reaffirmed its commitment to create more than 10,000 affordable housing units by 2028. By December 31, 2025, 1861 of these units were already occupied with a further 2722 units under construction.

Earlier this month, the group also took home eight FundGrade A+ awards and scored in three ‘best employer’ lists – and was also named Canada’s Bank of the Year for 2025 by The Banker magazine.