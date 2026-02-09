Desjardins scores in three best-employer lists

The finance co-op giant was rated highly in separate ratings by Forbes, Mediacorp and Women in Governance

Desjardins Group has been named one of Canada’s top employers in a number of national rankings.

The finance co-op – a federation of credit unions – says the recognition “highlights our consistent commitment to our teams and our desire to build a strong corporate culture that benefits members and clients”.

A ranking by Forbes confirms Desjardins’ commitment to its employees and its desire to create a people-focused, innovative and unifying environment.

The co-op has also been recognised by Mediacorp as one of Canada’s top employers and as one of the top employers for young people – a trend that has continued for over a decade.

Desjardins has also received platinum parity certification from Women in Governance for the fourth year running, “demonstrating our ongoing commitment to gender parity and inclusion”.

“This recognition confirms that our vision and actions reinforce our ability to grow as a people-focused and high-performance organiaation,” said Denis Dubois, president and CEO of Desjardins. “We’re doing everything we can to offer a work environment that fosters commitment, innovation and collective success, so we can fully achieve our mission to give our members and clients the support they need to be financially empowered.”

As labour market expectations continue to evolve, Desjardins says it is reaffirming its commitment to offering “a dynamic environment that’s centred on balance, innovation and collaboration.

“Thanks to its co-operative and people-focused values, Desjardins Group remains an employer of choice for thousands of people across the country.”