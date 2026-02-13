Desjardins Group takes home eight FundGrade A+ awards

It won for one mutual fund, three responsible investment exchange-traded funds, and four guaranteed investment funds

North America’s largest co-op financial group, Desjardins, has received awards for eight of its funds.

At Fundata Canada Inc’s annual FundGrade A+ Awards ceremony, the Canadian credit union federation received awards for one mutual fund, three of its responsible investment exchange-traded funds, and four guaranteed investment funds.

The awards are given to Canadian investment funds which deliver “the best risk-adjusted awards” and maintain high FundGrade ratings over the course of a year.

Desjardins received a FundGrade A+ rating for the following funds, with many for the second or third year in a row.

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF1 (DRFC) – For the third year in a row

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF1 (DRFE) – For the third year in a row

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF (DRMD)

Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund

DFS GIF – Global Balanced Growth – Desjardins

DFS GIF – Canadian Balanced – Fiera Capital

DFS GIF – Canadian Balanced – CI

DFS GIF – Canadian Income and Growth – CI

Frédérick Tremblay, president and chief operating officer, Investment Solutions at Desjardins Investments Inc, said: “We’re extremely honoured and proud to see Desjardins win eight FundGrade A+® Awards this year.

“The awards recognise our teams’ hard work and our commitment to providing our members and clients with sustainable, high-performing investment solutions that are truly adapted to their needs. Supporting their financial empowerment remains our mission.”

Earlier this month, Desjardins was also ranked as one of Canada’s top employers.