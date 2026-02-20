Abcul calls for partner organisations to work with credit union sector

The apex hopes the initiative will ‘create new opportunities to collaborate, innovate and strengthen financial inclusion and financial wellbeing’

The Association of British Credit Unions (Abcul) is launching its new Affiliate Programme, a strategic initiative designed to connect like-minded organisations with the UK’s credit union sector.

Abcul says the Affiliate Programme is being introduced as part of a broader period of change and development for the organisation, which is undertaking “an exciting rebrand process”, with a new identity due to be unveiled at a member event on 14 April.

Alongside this, the apex says it is making a major investment in the services and support it provides to members, with further details to be shared at the rebrand launch.

Abcul says Affiliate Programme “is designed to place partner organisations at the heart of the credit union movement, offering enhanced visibility, strategic insight and meaningful engagement with the sector”.

It adds that affiliates will benefit from:

Access to sector networking opportunities

Increased brand visibility across Abcul platforms

Insight into regulatory and sector developments

Opportunities to collaborate on projects, consultations and innovation initiatives

Engage with ABCUL member credit unions through Abcul’s new digital engagement platform, launching in April

“The introduction of our new Affiliate Programme is an important step in strengthening the ecosystem around credit unions,” said CEO Matt Bland. “By building closer, more structured relationships with organisations that share our commitment to financial inclusion and improved financial wellbeing, we can unlock new opportunities to support sustainable growth across the sector.

“This sits alongside wider changes we are making at Abcul to ensure we remain a strong, modern and effective voice for credit unions in the years ahead.”

More details from Debbie Smith-Hands, head of member engagement, at [email protected]