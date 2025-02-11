Coventry BS and Co-op Bank pledge £2m to help homeless youth

Two youth homelessness charities will receive support, with £1m each going to Centrepoint in Manchester and St Basils IN Coventry

The Co-op Bank and its new owner the Coventry Building Society have committed £2m to help tackle youth homelessness in Coventry and Manchester.

Two youth homelessness charities will receive support, with £1m each going to Centrepoint and St Basils, to build affordable homes for young people who have faced homelessness.

Centrepoint will use the money for its Independent Living Programme, assisting the development of over 30 new homes in South East Manchester.

This initiative offers young people stable, affordable housing while equipping them with the skills and support needed to live independently.

In Coventry, funds will support St Basil’s Live and Work Model, which combines high-quality, low-cost housing with employment support for 18 to 25-year-olds facing homelessness.

Supporting the initiative is Dean McCullough, BBC Radio 1 presenter and Centrepoint ambassador. “As someone who has experienced homelessness at a young age as well as later in life, I know how vital and lifechanging a project like this can be,” he said. “It’s fantastic to see that so many organisations are committed to tackling youth homelessness and ensuring more young people affected by it have access to the homes they deserve.”

Lucy Becque, group chief people officer at the Coventry, said: “Every young person deserves a safe place to call home and the chance to reach their full potential.

“By supporting Centrepoint and St Basils, we are investing in practical, long-term solutions that empower young people to lead independent and fulfilling lives.

“The society and the bank have already donated over £4.5m to Centrepoint and this additional £2m donation demonstrates our shared commitment to tackling youth homelessness head-on.”

Balbir Kaur Chatrik, director of policy at Centrepoint, said: “We know that one in five young people that we work with are ready to move into independence but can’t do so because access to genuinely affordable housing is almost non-existent, especially in the private rented sector.

“Centrepoint is working to change this, and we’re delighted to have support from Coventry Building Society and the Co-operative Bank to pursue this mission.

“Our project in Manchester signifies the next phase of our work and we look forward to breaking ground.”

Jean Templeton, chief executive at St Basils, said: “Jobs and homes are critical protective factors.

“This donation will make a huge contribution to extending the youth housing offer in Coventry to enable young people, without family support, to have access to genuinely affordable accommodation which enables them to live and work, and save for their future.

She added: “Working with Coventry City Council and regional partners, our ambition is to complete the scheme by the end of 2025.

“We are hugely grateful to Coventry Building Society and the Co-operative Bank for their commitment and contribution to ensuring that a home and a job will be possible for all young people in Coventry.”