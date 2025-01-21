Coventry Building Society appoints new CEO at Co-op Bank

Andrea Melville, who joins from Santander, will also serve as group chief commercial officer at the Coventry

Coventry Building Society has named former Lloyds director Andrea Melville CEO of the Co-op Bank, after completing its acquisition at the start of the year.

Melville, who will also serve as new group chief commercial officer (CCO) at the Coventry, takes up the role in June, subject to regulatory approval. Her duties will see her oversee the trading performance and integration strategies at the combined organisations.

She has worked in the banking sector for more than 20 years, including recent stints as director of everyday and business banking at Santander UK, and CEO of Cater Allen Private Bank.

Prior to this, Melville spent over 12 years at Lloyds, holding several leadership roles such as head of performance and market insight, open banking director, and managing director of commercialisation and propositions.

Coventry CEO Steve Hughes Steve Hughes said: “Andrea brings great experience and a track record of delivering strong customer and commercial propositions across current accounts, business banking, investments, savings and lending.

“Her skills and experience of complex projects and digital innovation will be hugely valuable in our transformation plans and her passion to do the right thing for customers aligns perfectly with our ambitions to build something brilliant across the group.“

The takeover of the bank by Coventry has returned to the mutual sector, following its sale to private investors in the wake of its near-collapse in 2013. The deal combines the bank’s 2.5 million retail and nearly 100,000 small and medium sized business customers with the Coventry’s two million customers.