Coop Exchange appoints Shaun Tarbuck as chair 

‘Coop Exchange can enable the growth needed in our sector to deliver better societal outcomes’

Coop Exchange, the fintech platform aiming to revolutionise co-operative and mutual finance, has announced Shaun Tarbuck as its new chair.

Tarbuck’s career in the sector spans three decades, most recently serving as CEO of the International Co-operative and Mutual Insurance Federation from 2005 to 2024. During his tenure, he oversaw the federation’s expansion, strengthening its influence in global policy discussions around sustainable finance and disaster risk resilience.

He played a key role in the UN’s sustainable development initiatives (SDGs), shaping policies on climate finance, responsible investing, and the role of mutuals in economic resilience, and worked on developing the world’s first Insurance SDG Benchmark in 2022. Tarbuck also sits on the board of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), where he is supporting the movement’s advancement of the UN International Year of Co-operatives through the CM50 Leadership circle initiative.

“I am honoured to have been appointed chair of Coop Exchange,” said Tarbuck.

“Co-operatives and mutuals are a driving force for sustainable economic development, but too often they are held back, lacking the ability to unlock capital in comparison to other enterprise models. Coop Exchange is creating the financial infrastructure they need to thrive.”

Coop Exchange’s mission is to empower co-operatives and mutuals by providing a dedicated exchange for raising investment, ensuring financial tools remain aligned with co-operative principles. By bridging the gap between ethical investors and co-operative enterprises, it aims to “reshape the future of finance in a fairer, more democratic way”.

The organisation is getting ready for its next investment round, which, it says, will enable the platform to accelerate its expansion, enhance its technology, bring more co-ops into the financial ecosystem, and “redefine how co-operatives access and trade capital on a global scale”.

In his new role, Tarbuck wants to “scale this groundbreaking platform and unlock new opportunities for co-operatives and sustainable investors worldwide”.

“It is my firm belief that the co-operative and mutual business model is more aligned now to the challenges facing us all than at any time in history, and that Coop Exchange can enable the growth needed in our sector to deliver better societal outcomes through our purpose-driven business models,” he added.

Coop Exchange thanked outgoing chair Ben Reid for his leadership during the platform’s foundational phase. “Under his guidance, Coop Exchange successfully secured its pre-seed funding in 2024, positioning the platform for future growth and impact,” it said.