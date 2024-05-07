How Coop Exchange wants to revolutionise access to capital

‘We wanted to try to create a space where co-ops can compete on a level playing field,’ says deputy CEO Aaron Stewart

The idea of co-ops competing even slightly with the FTSE 100 via a global platform might take a bit of getting used to for traditionalists. But champions of fintech platform Coop Exchange hope their ambitious initiative will change lives by fostering the growth of co-ops and mutuals across the world on a previously unthinkable scale.

Coop Exchange is well on the way to achieving its goal of transformational change in the way co-ops and mutuals are financed, by providing unparalleled access to new sources of capital. If all goes to plan over the next few years, co-operatives all over the world will be able to attract new investors via a regulated, tech-enabled stock exchange facilitating ethical investment in co-op shares.

CEO is Stephen Gill of retail technology co-op VME. Aaron Stewart, with over 20 years’ experience in commercial and corporate law, is deputy CEO. Stewart is also a founding member of the UK Co-op Law Association and is currently studying for a masters in co-operative management with St Mary’s University, Canada.

“I have been in practice since 2000 and have known Stephen on and off for 20 years,” says Stewart. “Back in 2019 he was talking about converting his business, VME Retail, to a co-op and asked me to support him. As someone who hadn’t been immersed in co-op businesses it was a steep learning curve.”

One of the challenges in VME’s conversion process was the access to capital for employees who wanted to get involved.

“We are not the first to recognise that co-ops need capital,” says Stewart, “and without the ability to raise this type of capital we are condemning co-ops to stay small scale. We wanted to try to create a space where they can compete on a level playing field.”

To tackle this, the pair came up with Coop Exchange – valued earlier this year at £10m following the completion of its pre-seed funding round, with Canadian insurer Co-operators leading the investment with a contribution of over CA$2m (£1.2m), acquiring a 12.4% stake.

Headquartered in London, with an EU office in Malta, its long-term goal is a regulated stock exchange, listing co-operative financial co-operative instruments, bonds and equity on the global market. But backers are determined that won’t mean diluting the rights of co-op members or abandoning co-op values.

“Managing the tension between finding investors and ensuring the rights of member-owners aren’t eroded is a balance, and many co-ops around the world have foundered when they haven’t got that balance right,” says Stewart. “I firmly believe the development of Coop Exchange is a significant opportunity to find a way to ease that tension.”

Aaron Stewart speaking at the 2022 Co-op Retail Conference (image: Co-operatives UK)

The operational blueprint would restrict voting rights in line with co-operative values and principles – protecting investors and the co-op movement while opening a new market for sustainable fund managers. The possibilities for growth, Stewart believes, are enormous.

“There is a quiet revolution going on and the ability to make this work exists in a way it didn’t 10 years ago,” he says.

“I feel with the way the world is going there is an increasing appetite to do something different for the common good, and there is a lot of momentum for this kind of change.

“Technology now is a world away from where it was 10 years ago, bringing down the cost. A lot of the regulation side of things would have previously needed a lot of money; now the tech exists to make this happen.”

Coop Exchange is governed by a board of eight, including former Midcounties CEO and ICA board member Ben Reid, former MEP and former ICA president Dame Pauline Green, International Co-operative and Mutual Insurance Federation CEO Shaun Tarbuck, and Royal London CEO Barry O’Dwyer.

“Very early on we set up an expert panel of respected leaders to help challenge our thinking and ask how it would work and stay true to co-op values,” says Stewart, adding that Coop Exchange is not aiming to replace other types of co-operative capital. “If there are co-ops out there who prefer to use traditional forms of capital we are not here to challenge that. But remember, the idea of having investors in co-ops is not new, and is common in places like Italy.”

What makes Coop Exchange different, he says, is that it aims to “build something that retains co-op autonomy, while supporting working people to invest small amounts in co-ops, giving them a return that will enable them to grow their own incomes”.

As things stand, it’s still early days for Coop Exchange. A process of consultation is under way and the next step will be recognition as a regulated crowdfunding provider – laying the groundwork for a fully fledged co-op stock exchange in the years to come.

“We are still in the start-up phase, with quite a lot to do regarding strategy and operationalising what we are doing, moving from ideas to implementations and continuing to build the technology and accelerate that,” says Stewart.

“Having an idea is one thing, having the wherewithal to go about doing it is another. But Steve (Gill) is a visionary, he moves at a whole other level with an ability to get things done. He’s the technologist [Gill has been a coder and developer since the 1990s] but everything needs to be compliant and fit the regulations. There are hundreds of pages of legal requirements and it is all quite involved, which is where my legal and compliance skills come in.”

Coop Exchange has plans to go global, but will be launching in Europe from the EU, working with the Maltese Financial Service Authority.

“When we first started, people thought we were crazy – but down the line the idea of sitting on the phone with an app and investing is pretty mainstream,” says Stewart. “We need to get this right, so we are going through a process of consulting and talking to people.

“Yes, money is important – but just as important is finding the right partners to help us build what we are building.

“We also can’t afford to lose the younger generation. They want to put money into organisations they believe in. We don’t see ourselves as coming from outside the movement, we exist within it, building something within the movement and for it.”