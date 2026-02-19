Community energy investor launches £5m public bond for new UK wind farms

Thrive Renewables aunching the offer through the Triodos crowdfunding platform, two support two onshore wind farms in Scotland and Wales

Thrive Renewables, a long-standing community energy investor, says it hopes to support locally owned energy schemes through a £5m crowdfunding drive

The Bristol-based B Corp is launching the offer through Triodos Bank UK’s crowdfunding platform, where investors can help finance two onshore wind farms in Scotland and Wales, alongside support for community-owned energy schemes.

In return, the five-year bond offers annual interest of 5.5% with a minimum investment of £25. The bond is eligible to be held in the Triodos Innovative Finance ISA (IFISA), meaning interest can be received tax-free. The offer will be open until mid-April, or until fully subscribed – whichever comes first.

Thrive said the goal is to enable smaller investors to participate in a community-owned energy transition. Matthew Clayton, CEO of Thrive Renewables, explained: “With this new bond, investors will be directly enabling the construction of two major wind farms, alongside strengthening the community energy movement we’ve championed for decades. We know many people are looking for ways to take meaningful climate action, and this offer gives them the chance to do exactly that – backing real projects, delivering real impact.”

The first windfarm is located in the Scottish Borders, and features 14 turbines with 57MW capacity – Thrive’s largest project to date. The B Corp claims it will be able to generate up to 149,400MWh of clean energy per year, enough to power around 45,000 average UK homes by the time it is operational.

The second site, the Abergorki windfarm in Rhondda Cynon Taf, South Wales, is a three-turbine project set to enter operation in 2027 and expected to generate 40,000MWh of energy per year – enough for around 12,400 average Welsh homes.

Community ownership remains a central part of the company’s approach, says Thrive. Besides the funds earmarked for the windfarms, Thrive has developed a new joint venture with Better Society Capital: Community Energy Catalyst, which aims to invest as much as £40m in community energy projects and offer community groups the chance to buy shares in new projects. The bond will support this new venture as Thrive seeks to help community energy projects bridge the gap in financing and build local support for new projects.

Jo Butlin, chair of Thrive, added: “Your support will help us in our ambition to double the generation capacity of our portfolio. We are already developing the projects we need to achieve this through our biggest project to date (57MW) in Scotland and another in Wales, with both projects offering local people an opportunity to take a stake.”