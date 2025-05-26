Co-op plans housing community for trans women

In an Australian first, seven new affordable homes for transgender women are a step closer to reality following another boost of government support.

All Nations Housing Co-operative is a small, volunteer-based organisation whose vision is to create safe, secure and culturally diverse housing for members of the transgender community. It formed more than 10 years ago and has been in search of suitable housing ever since.

It is hoped the co-op model will deliver benefits in the form of a community of support, and agency over day-to-day housing needs.

The City of Sydney offered the houses in an inner Sydney suburb to community housing provider Common Equity NSW for a substantial discount in 2024 to create more affordable and diverse housing in the inner city.

Subsequently, Homes NSW has allocated AU$2.4m toward the refurbishment of the properties, with additional $1.8m awarded from the federal government’s Social Housing Accelerator Funds.

“We are so gratified that government, at all levels, heard us and understood the need for this group of trans people,“ said Nick Sabel, CEO of Common Equity NSW “We have been working with All Nations Co-operative for over 10 years and can finally partner with them and get them housed. The co-operative housing model brings a range of benefits that extend beyond regular social housing: better health and wellbeing outcomes and reduced isolation, to name a few.”

Co-op spokesperson, Chantell added: “This is a huge milestone for All Nations, achieving secure, affordable housing is life-saving for our community. Our story shows that community-led housing, grounded in lived experience and built on strong partnerships, can break new ground. Our relationship with CENSW, City of Sydney, Homes NSW and now the federal government, demonstrates that when the housing sector listens to the voices of those most affected by housing insecurity, real and innovative solutions can emerge.”

Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore AO, said: “We know Sydney is in the grips of a housing crisis. We’re doing everything we can to create more affordable housing in the local area. We sold these residential properties at a big discount to make this important project viable, adding more affordable homes into the market mix. The money from the that sale has gone back into our affordable and diverse housing fund to enable even more support for the sector.”

Housing minister Rose Jackson said: “This project is a clear example of how the Minns Labor government is working alongside the federal government and community housing sector to deliver housing solutions that meet the unique needs of diverse communities across our state.

“Access to secure housing is a fundamental right and this project will provide a safe and supportive environment for transgender women where they can thrive. This is exactly the kind of outcome we want to see from our partnerships with community housing providers.”

Transgender people are one of the most at-risk groups in society and are particularly vulnerable to homelessness and housing insecurity, says the Business Council of Co-operatives and Mutuals (BCCM).

Transgender women are acutely at risk of sexual harassment and assault. Australian research has found that 50% of trans respondents were sexually assaulted at least once. One study reports that 40% of trans-women have been sexually abused more than 10 times. Trans women of colour face the highest risk.

Trans people often face isolation from family and the broader community when they transition. They can also find barriers to obtaining housing due to discrimination.

Studies show that when trans women feel included and accepted, there are hugely positive implications for their overall health and wellbeing.