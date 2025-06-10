Unimed joins campaign to tackle violence against women

The world’s largest network of media co-ops, Unimed do Brazil, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government to promote and expand a new initiative to combat violence against women.

Led by Brazil’s government, the Before It Happens (Antes que Aconteça) programme includes several actions, such as designated Purple Rooms for the provision of care to female victims of violence, electronic monitoring of aggressors, encouragement of female entrepreneurship, educational campaigns, and self-defence courses.

”I see this programme as one of my missions as a woman and a member of parliament, and I would like to count on the partnership of the Unimed System to expand this initiative, since cooperatives are present throughout Brazil,” said senator Daniella Ribeiro at the signing of the memorandum at Unimed’s headquarters in Sao Paolo.

With 340 co-operatives present in nine out of every 10 Brazilian cities and a network of 167 hospitals, the Unimed System has over 40,000 female doctors and 76% of its employees are women.

“The Unimed System is available for this initiative, seeking the best way to engage our co-operative doctors, employees and customers in this cause that is so important to society,” said Unimed president, Omar Abujamra Júnior.

Run by ​​the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, the National Council of Justice, and the National Congress, the programme launched in December 2023 and has been implemented in several regions, including states such as Rio de Janeiro, and also in cities such as João Pessoa.

Its main objectives are to strengthen compliance with the Maria da Penha Law, develop public policies on justice and public safety, expand policies on access to justice for women and on education, and increase training and scientific research on women’s rights.

The first purple room was inaugurated by the secretary of access to justice, Sheila de Carvalho, in João Pessoa, in March. “By providing a safe and specialised space, we are ensuring that women who are victims of violence have the support they need to take the first step toward justice,” she said during the ceremony.

An agreement between the MJSP and the government of Paraíba will see another 52 Purple Rooms set up. offering female victims of gender-based violence access to professionals to assist and advise them.

Unimed brings together 118,000 co-operative doctors, employs 150,000 professionals and runs 167 hospitals, as well as emergency and urgency units, diagnostic centres and special therapy services.