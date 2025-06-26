Oxford-based co-op becomes England’s first Living Hours architects

Transition by Design says it made the move to challenge low pay and precarious hours in the industry

Oxford-based Transition by Design Co-operative has become the first Living Hours architecture practice in England.

This means it has joined a national scheme by the Living Wage Foundation, which sees firms guarantee their employees the security of working hours.

Co-op director Wongani Mwanza told the Architects’ Journal the move is a challenge to poor working conditions in the industry, with staff at architecture practices often working unpaid overtime, or facing low pay and precarious hours.

The move fits with the co-op ethos of Transition by Design, which works on projects including climate-friendly retrofits and net-zero design studies. It has conducted community engagement work on majopr projects in Oxford such as the redevelopment of the city’s iconic covered market, a new community centre for the Blackbird Leys estate, and a scheme to open two new train stations in the city.

“Living Hours is a great initiative,” said Mwanza, “designed to tackle underemployment and unpredictable working patterns, especially for those on low pay. It further embeds the principles of a Living Wage while supporting people to have secure work and stable incomes to help them thrive and plan.”

Last year, a survey by the Royal Institute of British Architects found that 90% of practice employees regularly work overtime, and two thirds of architects work unpaid overtime for no extra pay or compensation.

“While unpaid overtime is something of a norm across the industry,” it added, “young people, and early-career level practice staff, on a lower wage, are more disadvantaged by it than their older, more experienced colleagues. Low wages, combined with unpaid extra hours means that many are not receiving the Real Living Wage and are having to rely on other sources of income to make ends meet.

“People with caring responsibilities, typically women, find it difficult to find a balance between the demands of the workplace and their personal commitments and 54% of practice staff say that their work is harming their mental health.”

The Living Wage Foundation said: “Congratulations to Transition by Design for leading the way and setting a powerful example to others in their industry.”