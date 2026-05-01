Co-op Group to transfer 40 customer contact jobs to private outsourcer

The Co-op Group is planning to outsource 40 roles in its customer contract service to Foundever, a private company headquartered in Luxembourg, Co-op News has learned.

Asked to confirm the reports, a spokesperson for the Group said: “In line with our strategic plan, we are taking action to review how some of our customer contact services are delivered.

“As part of this work, we are proposing to outsource elements of our Retail, Membership and Q-Commerce contact services and have begun discussions with colleagues on these proposals.

“This means colleagues in these teams would transfer to Foundever under TUPE arrangements as the service transitions from mid-May onwards. We recognise this will be difficult for colleagues and will support them throughout.”

Around 40 roles are in scope of the proposals, as part of the Group’s broader activity to improve efficiency and performance following the challenges it experienced in 2025.

Foundever, a global provider of customer contact services, was selected following “a robust review process”, said the Group.

It operates in locations around the world, including the UK, but the Group has not confirmed where the transferred roles would be based.

The Group has previously outsourced roles in its distribution division, with more than 80 drivers at its Coventry depot transferred to Eddie Stobart in 2016, prompting a dispute from colleagues in the department.