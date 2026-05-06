OurCoop’s social mobility work wins King’s Award for Enterprise

‘These initiatives are rooted in our values as a co-operative and demonstrate our commitment to supporting our communities’

OurCoop, the UK’s largest independent co-operative, has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise for promoting opportunity.

The society, formed at the start of the year from a merger between Central, Midcounties and Chelmsford Star co-ops, has been recognised for its work to promote social mobility, which it delivers through a number of initiatives and partnerships.

In 2017, the society was a founding partner of Bright Future Co-op, which supports survivors of modern slavery as they seek employment through a network of 35 partner organisations. Since launching, 107 survivors have been supported, with 72 now in permanent roles.

Inspired by this impact the society, created Fairer Futures (pictured), which launched at its Walsall food store in 2023 in partnership with social enterprise Miss Macaroon. The initiative aims to create meaningful employment opportunities for young people aged 19–29 facing significant barriers such as disability and social anxiety – helping to break cycles of generational unemployment and deprivation. The 12-week programme offers tailored mentoring, counselling, work experience, leadership skills, access to further education and six months of follow-up support. Of 60 participants, 39 are now in sustained employment.

In 2024 the society launched Fairer Access to Work in Oxfordshire in partnership with Aspire, offering work experience and mentoring for adults who have experienced homelessness or displacement.

“Receiving the Kings Award for our work to promote opportunity is an incredible honour,” said CEO Debbie Robinson. “These initiatives are rooted in our values as a co-operative and demonstrate our commitment to supporting our communities and creating a more sustainable future for all.

“A huge number of our colleagues, partners and members have been involved in shaping and delivering these initiatives and this award is a testament the incredible impact they continue to have. I want to thank every single person who has a played a part in this and know that, together, we will be inspired by this recognition to go even further in the future.”

Now in its 60th year, the King’s Awards for Enterprise remain the UK’s most prestigious business accolades. Successful organisations may use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years, signalling excellence to customers, partners, and global markets.

The society will be formally presented with the award by the Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire and will also be invited to attend a formal reception for all winners at St James Palace in the coming weeks.