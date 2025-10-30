Co-op Group sublets office space at Angel Square to Unison

The Group is moving to a multi-occupancy model for Angel Square to ‘future-proof its estate’

The Co-op Group has signed a sublet agreement with Unison, the UK’s largest trade union, which, will move into One Angel Square, Manchester, early next year.

The agreement is part of the Group’s strategy to “optimise its hybrid workspace”.

One Angel Square will remain the Group’s support centre and HQ and now operates as a multi-tenancy building, with further floors available to let.

The Group has been working with commercial real estate agents Avison Young to market available space within the building. It says the move to a multi-occupancy model supports its strategy to future-proof its estate and ensure the building continues to reflect modern ways of working.

“As ways of working evolve, we’re continuing to use our workspace more efficiently while remaining proudly based in Manchester,” said property and sustainability director Heather Thomas. “Welcoming Unison to One Angel Square is a positive step in how we’re planning for the building’s future. We’re open to further tenants and committed to ensuring this fantastic building continues to be a collaborative and thriving place to work.”

Unison North West regional secretary Lynne Morris said: “We’re delighted to be moving into One Angel Square. It’s a modern, flexible office environment that supports our region’s new ways of working.

“To be moving into a building that’s home to the Co-op, an organisation that shares the union’s values of fairness and social responsibility, is extremely fitting.

“The office is in a great location and we’re pleased to be joining a vibrant working community.”

Rupert Barron, director at Avison Young, said: “We were very pleased to support Co-op in securing a sublease for an 11,927 sq ft space on the 12th floor of One Angel Square, a deal that reflects its strengths as a prime office destination. The building offers exceptional sustainability credentials, high-quality amenities, and flexible workspace, and this agreement further reinforces One Angel Square’s position as one of the city’s most desirable office locations.”

One Angel Square is currently available for further sublet opportunities, with office spaces ranging from 6,717 sq ft to 62,033 sq ft. Enquiries should be directed to the agents, Avison Young: [email protected]