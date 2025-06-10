Co-op Group opens new round of £5m community fund

‘Thanks to Co-op members, the Local Community Fund has helped 39,000 causes across the UK since 2016’

Applications are now open for the Co-op Group’s £5m Local Community Fund, with cash available for charities and community groups.

The Group says it is looking to support local community causes across the UK that enable people to access food, improve mental wellbeing, create opportunities for young people, promote community cohesion, or build sustainable futures.

“Co-operation and people working together, can be a very powerful tool in making a positive difference in local communities,” it added. “That’s why Co-op is seeking new local causes that provide opportunities and resources that help people to thrive. Thanks to Co-op members, the Local Community Fund has helped 39,000 causes across the UK since 2016.”

David Luckin, head of community partnerships, funding and impact, added: “It’s always exciting to start the search for local causes to take part in a new round of funding. Our members have told us that they want Co-op to focus on the real issues affecting people’s lives, and act on the issues that matter most.

“We know that things are increasingly challenging for communities and through this funding we can make a difference locally and help people to thrive.”

Applications are open until Sunday, 6 July – for more information, and to apply, visit coop.co.uk/causes